The Little-Known History Of The Heart-Shaped Chocolate Box

Just as the world seems tipped in gray and the point in winter where spring seems furthest, snow banks turn from white to ash, and melt to puddles, then freeze to sheets of ice, perfect for slipping. It seems fortuitous, then, that just as the grays and browns of winter seem to be at their most bleak, store aisles seem to take on a flush of pinks and reds. Sprayed across drugstores and grocery shelves are rows and rows of heart-shaped boxes. Most of these boxes are filled with chocolates. In recent years, other candies have also made their way into heart-shaped boxes, such as gummy worms and sour candies. You can even find heart-shaped boxes filled with crystals and lingerie.

The heart-shaped box has become a ubiquitous part of Valentine's Day celebrations, with most customers buying them as a reflex or a habitual offering to their chosen sweetheart. But how did the ever-present heart-shaped box of chocolates (or other treats) come to be? The history of this love-themed treat is long and winding, dating as far back as Ancient Greece, at least in concept. However, we can source the exact inventor of the heart-shaped chocolate box to one Richard Cadbury, a Victorian chocolatier who introduced the product along with a new form of "eating chocolates" that would come to redefine the love-soaked holiday.