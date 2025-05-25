Here's Why Your Banana Bread Sinks In The Middle

Anticipating the sweet, fruity-filled joy that comes from every indulgent bite, it's rather disappointing to pull out a loaf of banana bread after an hour in the oven to discover it's sunken in the middle. While we know there are several common banana bread mistakes to avoid, Chowhound sought exclusive advice from Yami Mercado, the pastry chef at Cindy's Rooftop, a hip eatery inside the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel on Michigan Avenue.

Every baking fail is a learning opportunity, so instead of throwing in the towel, discovering why your creation sunk in the middle and avoiding those mistakes in the future will only lead to one thing: stellar banana bread! According to Mercado, there are two culprits that will cause a depression in the center of your quick breads: improper or fluctuating oven temperatures and over mixing the batter. "Make sure to preheat the oven fully before baking and avoid opening the door too often," advises Mercado. "Also, be cautious not to over mix [as] this can cause the bread to rise too quickly and collapse."