The Best Liquors To Add To A Ginger Ale Float For A Boozy Upgrade

The ginger ale float, or Boston Cooler, is a Detroit classic. It's probably fair to say that it was first made with the United States' oldest soda, Vernors Ginger Ale, although Boylan Ginger Ale, one of our favorite ginger ale brands, captures that old-world taste just as well. Yet, some of the other history is in question. Some claim that the name Boston Cooler comes from the proximity of the soda fountain where Vernors was originally made, up on Detroit's Boston Boulevard, or it was named after Detroit's Boston Edison neighborhood. But the Detroit Historical Society seems to be certain that the name came from "the generic term used in the early 20th century for any drink mixing ice cream and soda."

A ginger ale float is really more of a shake than a float — traditionally vanilla ice cream mixed with the ginger ale to make a frothy mixed beverage, rather than a soda with scoops of ice cream floating on top. And, while ginger ale may not be the perfect cure for a stomach ache, it certainly makes a delicious treat with ice cream. But when you bring booze into the equation, what's the best way to go? We asked Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications at Southern Glazer's and host of Served Up Podcast, to give us some tips.

Albert offers a number of options for your flavor palate. If you're looking for more sweetness, Albert says, "Amaretto is like that charming dinner date who just gets you — smooth, nutty and always compliments your vibe." It goes great with the traditional vanilla bean ice cream, a subtle but sweet almond flavor that gives nice smoky, woody undertones, close to sweet cherry. Bourbon cream is another great addition and mixes well with the ice cream. "Bourbon cream is rich, a little sultry, and tastes like a hug. Like bourbon pecan pie crashed your float party."