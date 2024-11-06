Make Creamy Frozen Yogurt At Home With 3 Easy Ingredients

Have a sweet tooth, but want to avoid the additives and refined sugars typically found in store-bought ice cream? Instead, try a frozen yogurt recipe that you can make at home with just three ingredients: frozen fruit of your choice, Greek yogurt, and honey. It's a healthier alternative that you can customize to be whatever flavor you like based on the frozen fruit you have in the freezer. Whether it's berries, mango, banana, peach, pineapple, or a fun combination, the frozen fruit is truly the backbone of this naturally sweet treat.

The thickness of Greek yogurt brings the craveable creaminess synonymous with ice cream, plus it's high in protein and probiotics, making it a truly guilt-free indulgence. Flavored yogurts can add an extra punch to your dessert, but keep in mind they usually have a higher sugar content than plain Greek yogurt. For another layer of sweetness, add in some honey (which never expires, by the way). This natural sweetener can balance out the tartness of the yogurt, while also offering some additional health benefits, such as a low glycemic index, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, and tons of vitamins and minerals.