Make Creamy Frozen Yogurt At Home With 3 Easy Ingredients
Have a sweet tooth, but want to avoid the additives and refined sugars typically found in store-bought ice cream? Instead, try a frozen yogurt recipe that you can make at home with just three ingredients: frozen fruit of your choice, Greek yogurt, and honey. It's a healthier alternative that you can customize to be whatever flavor you like based on the frozen fruit you have in the freezer. Whether it's berries, mango, banana, peach, pineapple, or a fun combination, the frozen fruit is truly the backbone of this naturally sweet treat.
The thickness of Greek yogurt brings the craveable creaminess synonymous with ice cream, plus it's high in protein and probiotics, making it a truly guilt-free indulgence. Flavored yogurts can add an extra punch to your dessert, but keep in mind they usually have a higher sugar content than plain Greek yogurt. For another layer of sweetness, add in some honey (which never expires, by the way). This natural sweetener can balance out the tartness of the yogurt, while also offering some additional health benefits, such as a low glycemic index, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, and tons of vitamins and minerals.
Whipping up this dessert is easy
Once you have your ingredients gathered, all you need is a food processor or blender. To make three servings, combine about 1 ½ cups of your frozen fruit, 1 ¼ cup of yogurt, and one or two tablespoons of honey (depending on how much extra sweetness you want to add), and blend until smooth. You will probably need to scrape the sides of the blender or food processor to ensure everything blends together into that velvety, creamy consistency you're going for. If you're having a hard time getting the frozen fruit to blend properly, add another spoonful of yogurt or even a splash of milk to help. Next, transfer your mixture to an airtight container and freeze until it's firm, usually two or three hours.
That's all there is to it, but you don't have to stop there. Get creative with your toppings by introducing additions like chopped nuts, shredded coconut, chocolate chips, cookie crumbles, or more fruit. But even without any add-ins, this three-ingredient frozen yogurt recipe will feel like you're indulging in a decadent dessert, without the extra sugar and additives.