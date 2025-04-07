Prevent Frozen Yogurt From Turning Icy With One Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frozen yogurt is all the trend lately, and it's easy to see why, especially when you can make homemade froyo with just three ingredients. You don't even need an ice cream machine to make it, though the Ninja Creami makes the process simple. Homemade froyo is a tasty treat for when it's time to unwind, a frozen delight that you can tell yourself is healthy and decadent at the same time. The problem is that homemade frozen yogurt can come out grainy, with ice crystals that make for a disappointing experience.

Luckily, there's an easy way to prevent your frozen yogurt from turning icy. It'll help you create that dreamy, creamy texture you're aiming for and will add a few extra nutrients to the mix as well. Add a little fat in the form of nut butter, seed butter, or coconut oil to your next batch for soft, silky frozen yogurt that is easy to pipe into ramikins for a pretty presentation.

Fat improves the texture of frozen yogurt thanks to how it interacts with the rest of the ingredients as it freezes. To understand why fat prevents the formation of ice crfystals, though, you have to get into why ice crystals form when you're making frozen yogurt in the first place.