Prevent Frozen Yogurt From Turning Icy With One Ingredient
Frozen yogurt is all the trend lately, and it's easy to see why, especially when you can make homemade froyo with just three ingredients. You don't even need an ice cream machine to make it, though the Ninja Creami makes the process simple. Homemade froyo is a tasty treat for when it's time to unwind, a frozen delight that you can tell yourself is healthy and decadent at the same time. The problem is that homemade frozen yogurt can come out grainy, with ice crystals that make for a disappointing experience.
Luckily, there's an easy way to prevent your frozen yogurt from turning icy. It'll help you create that dreamy, creamy texture you're aiming for and will add a few extra nutrients to the mix as well. Add a little fat in the form of nut butter, seed butter, or coconut oil to your next batch for soft, silky frozen yogurt that is easy to pipe into ramikins for a pretty presentation.
Fat improves the texture of frozen yogurt thanks to how it interacts with the rest of the ingredients as it freezes. To understand why fat prevents the formation of ice crfystals, though, you have to get into why ice crystals form when you're making frozen yogurt in the first place.
How fat improves the texture of frozen yogurt
Frozen yogurt is generally lower in fat and higher in water content than other creamy frozen treats, like ice cream. But it can get gritty, grainy, and full of ice crystals because of that high water content. As it freezes, the free-floating water molecules group together and form crystals. Fat helps capture these molecules, preventing them from clustering into crystals. It also stabilizes the overall structure of the yogurt.
A little fat will create frozen yogurt with a smoother mouth-feel and overall texture, but fat also helps bring flavors to the forefront. This means you'll have more intense, vibrant yogurt with bold flavors that stand out with every bite. And fat helps maintain the melting point of the yogurt, meaning you'll be able to make it through a serving without it melting as much.
Frozen yogurt is just one of the epic creations that come from an ice cream machine. You could easily tweak the recipe to turn it into custard, and the amount of toppings you can add is practically endless. Just be sure to add a little fat to whatever mixture you decide to try to keep it creamy, silky, and incredible.