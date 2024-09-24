How To Fill Your Snackle Box To Ensure It's TSA-Approved

After aesthetic airport tray photos, window seat selfies, and fake window seat selfies swept social media, a new trend is captivating jet-setters from here to 35,000 feet in the air. Snackle boxes, compartmentalized snack packs meant to resemble fishing gear, are the hottest novelty capturing the imagination of weary travelers all over the internet. But they still have to comply with certain rules to make it through the gate. While you could purchase a pre-made snackle box from a variety of companies getting in on the trend, making your own ensures all of the food inside is both a personal favorite and adheres to TSA guidelines.

"Snackle box," of course, marries "snack" with "tackle," as in "tackle box," to land on the lexical blend. (We would have gone with "foodle caboodle," but there's no accounting for neologisms.) In lieu of lures, hooks, and bobbers, however, the snackle box is filled with enough sustenance to power a passenger through their journey ahead without having to think about airplane food. Yes, the whole conceit is just social media's way of saying, "bring a snack," but, unlike those highly styled security line snaps, the snackle box won't hold up the TSA screening line. At least as long as you know how to pack it right. That means sticking mostly to solid snacks and remembering what liquids the TSA allows on board, and in what configurations and quantities.

