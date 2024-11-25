What Food Does The TSA 3-1-1 Rule Apply To?

Airport food has a reputation for being both sub-par and unnecessarily overpriced. For many, the solution to avoiding spending $18 on a half-wilted salad is to bring your own food. But what exactly will make it through airport security? The same standard that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) uses for your toiletries — the 3-1-1 rule — actually applies to your food as well. This regulation states that all liquids must be under 3.4 ounces (roughly 100 milliliters) and must fit in a 1-quart bag for each individual traveler.

But when it comes to food, defining whether something's a liquid or a paste gets a little tricky. Starting with the obvious, you can't bring your favorite Starbucks iced coffee, water, or juice over 3.4 ounces onto the plane. A smoothie is thicker but would also count as a liquid. However, if you want to save the leftover ice in your travel mug, you can as long as it's frozen. All creamy cheeses are subject to the 3.4-ounce limit while hard cheeses are not. Other items that exist in the grey area for being a liquid — like honey, yogurt, jam, peanut butter, and cooking oil — must remain under this weight as well. If your items qualify as liquid, paste, or gel and face these restrictions, it's easiest to keep them packed all together in a plastic bag. When going through security, pull out the bag and lay it flat in the bin to make it easier for TSA agents to view.