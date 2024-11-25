What Food Does The TSA 3-1-1 Rule Apply To?
Airport food has a reputation for being both sub-par and unnecessarily overpriced. For many, the solution to avoiding spending $18 on a half-wilted salad is to bring your own food. But what exactly will make it through airport security? The same standard that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) uses for your toiletries — the 3-1-1 rule — actually applies to your food as well. This regulation states that all liquids must be under 3.4 ounces (roughly 100 milliliters) and must fit in a 1-quart bag for each individual traveler.
But when it comes to food, defining whether something's a liquid or a paste gets a little tricky. Starting with the obvious, you can't bring your favorite Starbucks iced coffee, water, or juice over 3.4 ounces onto the plane. A smoothie is thicker but would also count as a liquid. However, if you want to save the leftover ice in your travel mug, you can as long as it's frozen. All creamy cheeses are subject to the 3.4-ounce limit while hard cheeses are not. Other items that exist in the grey area for being a liquid — like honey, yogurt, jam, peanut butter, and cooking oil — must remain under this weight as well. If your items qualify as liquid, paste, or gel and face these restrictions, it's easiest to keep them packed all together in a plastic bag. When going through security, pull out the bag and lay it flat in the bin to make it easier for TSA agents to view.
The best foods to bring on your flight
Even in light of TSA restrictions there are plenty of foods that will pass through security. Bread and crackers are approved and can be paired with hard cheese or a small container (under 3.4 ounces) of dip. Whole fresh fruits and vegetables are also fine to bring along. If the fruit is mashed or chopped, the weight limit may be applied or additional screening may be required. Snag some fruit and a muffin and you have yourself a TSA-approved breakfast. For protein you can bring hard-boiled eggs, edamame, nuts, protein bars, and dried jerky. Note that if you are traveling abroad or returning to the U.S., it is generally not acceptable to introduce fruit or vegetables without declaring them.
For long-haul flights, you may be considering packing a full meal since in-flight food options are even more limited than those inside the terminal. Salads, grain bowls, burritos, tamales, rice dishes, sandwiches, and pasta are all approved, as long as they're not dressed with large amounts of sauce. Got time to prep? Try an over-the-top BLT pasta salad or crispy ginger-glazed tofu bowl to go. Just pack everything in an airtight container to avoid any mid-flight spills. If you're traveling with a baby, there are a few notable exceptions to these rules. Breast milk, formula, and pureed toddler food is not restricted by the 3-1-1 rule. Just notify a TSA agent that you're traveling with these items and you should be cleared for takeoff.