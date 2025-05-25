How To Make Sure You Get A Fresh Sandwich At Popeyes Every Time
Popeyes is known for its chicken and popular, beloved biscuits. The downside for consumers is that in order to keep prep times as low as possible, some ingredients are often made in advance and stored in a warming drawer until they're served to customers. Reddit users have tried almost every trick in the book when it comes fast food hacks, and Popeyes chicken sandwich is no exception. There is an easy way to ensure your sandwich is prepared fresh: Customize it, so it's different from any that have been pre-made.
The Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich (which earned one of the top spots on Chowhound's chicken sandwich ranking) comes with pickles and mayonnaise, so asking to remove one or both of these ingredients means the restaurant has to make you a fresh one. "Order it no sauce and no pickles, then they have to make it fresh," one Reddit user writes.
If the customization trick doesn't work, then ask for a fresh one
Every Popeyes chain is different (as are individual employees), so it might just depend on the time of day and where your location. You could simply ask for a fresh one. If the restaurant isn't busy, it may accommodate you. From the classic bacon and cheese chicken sandwich to the Golden barbecue with cheese and bacon, there are numerous Popeyes chicken sandwiches (some are better than others), but all of them can be customized.
"Just be up front and ask for the chicken breast to be made on the spot, will take about 12 minutes to get your food though," one Reddit user comments, though it's unclear if this is the exact cook time. Finally, you can also ask for the toppings on the side, then build the sandwich as you like. It takes a little more effort, but there's a good chance the store will make you a fresh one, and you won't lose out on those coveted toppings.