How To Make Sure You Get A Fresh Sandwich At Popeyes Every Time

Popeyes is known for its chicken and popular, beloved biscuits. The downside for consumers is that in order to keep prep times as low as possible, some ingredients are often made in advance and stored in a warming drawer until they're served to customers. Reddit users have tried almost every trick in the book when it comes fast food hacks, and Popeyes chicken sandwich is no exception. There is an easy way to ensure your sandwich is prepared fresh: Customize it, so it's different from any that have been pre-made.

The Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich (which earned one of the top spots on Chowhound's chicken sandwich ranking) comes with pickles and mayonnaise, so asking to remove one or both of these ingredients means the restaurant has to make you a fresh one. "Order it no sauce and no pickles, then they have to make it fresh," one Reddit user writes.