Make Your Homemade Hummus Pop With This Addition
Hummus can come in a variety of flavors, and making it at home is an easy process. Store-bought hummus is always an option if you don't feel like putting in the work, but making it fresh will always taste better. With hummus having a neutral-colored base, it can be a fun way to play around with ingredients to make this dish colorful. If you're looking to make your hummus stand out, adding roasted beets to this spread will give it a bright pink color that can transform your dish.
The roasted beets not only give the hummus a beautiful color, but this ingredient also adds a ton of vitamins and nutrients, like folate, manganese, and copper. This is the perfect nutritious snack that also looks visually appealing. The sweet and earthy flavor of the beets is not too overpowering and pairs nicely with the other ingredients in the dip. It's nutritious, flavorful, and vibrant — what more could you need in a hummus?
How to make roasted beet hummus
Making roasted beet hummus only requires one extra step to a typical hummus recipe, and that is roasting the beet in the oven. You only need one small or medium-sized beet for every can of chickpeas. To roast, you can wrap your beet in foil and place it in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until the beet is tender. Once that is complete, you can add the rest of your ingredients along with the peeled and roasted beet into a food processor to create the puree. If you're looking for a fluffier texture in your homemade hummus, you can use a blender instead for a creamier product. Or, you could boil the chickpeas in water with baking soda for the creamiest hummus ever. You can even get creative with the toppings of this hummus, which will enhance its appearance even more — think white radish slices or green chopped parsley to contrast the pink.
Making your own hummus is simple and only requires a few ingredients, making it the ideal snack if you're short on time, and using roasted beet is a great way to elevate the dish without compromising the flavor. The beets add a nice earthiness to the hummus while also adding nutritional value. It may look like an expert-level dip, but this hummus is perfect for beginners looking to make their dishes a little more creative.