Make Your Homemade Hummus Pop With This Addition

Making roasted beet hummus only requires one extra step to a typical hummus recipe, and that is roasting the beet in the oven. You only need one small or medium-sized beet for every can of chickpeas. To roast, you can wrap your beet in foil and place it in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until the beet is tender. Once that is complete, you can add the rest of your ingredients along with the peeled and roasted beet into a food processor to create the puree. If you're looking for a fluffier texture in your homemade hummus, you can use a blender instead for a creamier product. Or, you could boil the chickpeas in water with baking soda for the creamiest hummus ever. You can even get creative with the toppings of this hummus, which will enhance its appearance even more — think white radish slices or green chopped parsley to contrast the pink.

Making your own hummus is simple and only requires a few ingredients, making it the ideal snack if you're short on time, and using roasted beet is a great way to elevate the dish without compromising the flavor. The beets add a nice earthiness to the hummus while also adding nutritional value. It may look like an expert-level dip, but this hummus is perfect for beginners looking to make their dishes a little more creative.