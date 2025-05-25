You Should Absolutely Be Dipping Your McDonald's Chicken Nuggets In This Versatile Condiment

We have a suggestion for the next time you hit the drive-thru for a box of crispy, golden chicken McNuggets. Skip the predictable barbecue sauce packet and opt for something you've probably never expected: maple syrup. Yes, we're talking about that sticky and sweet amber liquid that you usually only eat with pancakes, and yes, it really could be the thing your McDonald's chicken nuggets are missing. The combination of thick and sugary syrup coating the crispy exterior of the nugget creates an unexpected contrast of flavors that somehow works.

If you think about it, this combination isn't actually that crazy. Remember that sweet and savory chicken and waffles has long been a much-loved food pairing. The nugget and syrup duo is just another way to take those familiar flavors and enjoy it in a more convenient form. Here's another pro tip: A major upside to ordering your McDonald's chicken McNuggets in smaller batches is getting free dipping sauces. Instead of one box of 20, order four boxes of five nuggets and you've got extra syrup packs for no extra cost.