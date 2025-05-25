You Should Absolutely Be Dipping Your McDonald's Chicken Nuggets In This Versatile Condiment
We have a suggestion for the next time you hit the drive-thru for a box of crispy, golden chicken McNuggets. Skip the predictable barbecue sauce packet and opt for something you've probably never expected: maple syrup. Yes, we're talking about that sticky and sweet amber liquid that you usually only eat with pancakes, and yes, it really could be the thing your McDonald's chicken nuggets are missing. The combination of thick and sugary syrup coating the crispy exterior of the nugget creates an unexpected contrast of flavors that somehow works.
If you think about it, this combination isn't actually that crazy. Remember that sweet and savory chicken and waffles has long been a much-loved food pairing. The nugget and syrup duo is just another way to take those familiar flavors and enjoy it in a more convenient form. Here's another pro tip: A major upside to ordering your McDonald's chicken McNuggets in smaller batches is getting free dipping sauces. Instead of one box of 20, order four boxes of five nuggets and you've got extra syrup packs for no extra cost.
Make your syrup dip extraordinary
We promise that the basic syrup-and-nugget combo stands strong on its own if you like salty-sweet pairings, but you can also tweak it to be a more custom experience. If you love the heat, mix a little hot sauce into the syrup cup for a homemade version of a hot honey dip. Or, stir some mayo in for a sweet mayonnaise dipping experience.
Don't feel like you have to keep this discovery solely to McDonalds. You can use this trick on nuggets from the likes of Wendy's and Burger King or you can do it at home using frozen chicken nuggets from the grocery store. It's worth noting that the invention of McNuggets saved McDonald's in the early 1980s when the U.S. government suggested citizens eat more chicken and less beef. Discovering new and exciting ways to enjoy them keeps this classic menu item at the top of order lists all these decades later.