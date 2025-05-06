The Major Upside To Ordering Your McDonald's Chicken McNuggets In Smaller Batches
There are many reasons why the McDonald's Chicken McNugget is a peak fast food side dish. From the economical price point to the nice blend of crispy and chewy textures, these golden-brown nostalgia nuggets are tough to beat. The number one reason why Chicken McNuggets have become such a cultural juggernaut has got to be the selection of signature dipping sauces. Fans of the McNugget were dealt a harsh blow when McDonald's started charging for additional sauces in an effort to reduce waste.
Though the days of limitless complimentary sauces are gone, there is still a way for all you McNugget sauce enthusiasts to get a decent bang for your buck — it just requires a bit of math. As it turns out, each order of Chicken McNuggets comes with a set number of complimentary sauce cups. It's a number that can change based on location, but according to a McDonald's post on X, here's the breakdown: Four-piece and six-piece orders come with one sauce cup, a 10-piece comes with two, and a 20-piece comes with three. That said, those who want to maximize their sauce options may want to skip ordering the 20-piece and opt for multiple small orders instead.
McNuggets by the numbers
In order to get the most out of this little hack, you've first got to consider the price of additional sauce packets. According to a Reddit post, additional sauce packets can cost anywhere from 25 cents to 50 cents depending on location. That means the obvious ordering two 10-piece McNuggets to get four complementary sauces doesn't quite do the trick as you'd be paying almost a dollar more total. So, the solution to this dilemma is all about thinking smaller.
By that, we mean paying a visit to the McDonald's McValue Menu, which is the place to be for McNugget fanatics. Though you're only getting one sauce cup when ordering the four-piece or six-piece option, things get pretty interesting when you crunch the numbers. It's a rookie mistake to think that buying three four-piece orders is the way to go. Sure, you're getting 12 McNuggets and three sauce cups, but you're also spending around a buck fifty more than the 10-piece — not really worth it for two additional McNuggets and one additional sauce.
The six-piece solution
If you're really wanting to game the system, it's all about the six-piece. Even at regular price, two six-piece McNuggets will net you the same amount of sauce as a 10-piece with two more McNuggets to enjoy at less money than three four-piece orders. But, as the six-piece McNuggets are part of the McValue menu, you can buy one at regular price and get a second order for a dollar. You're still limited to two complimentary sauce packets, but this is the clear alternative for anyone seeking out large quantities of McNuggets.
The six-piece McNuggets only increases in value if you're in the market for a 20-piece order. When you get two six-piece orders and then add two more orders with the McValue deal, you're getting 24 McNuggets and four sauce cups at less money than the 20-piece order. It's only an increase of one sauce cup, but when you consider the fact that you're saving money while getting more McNuggets and more sauce, it's a deal true McNugget fans can't really pass up.