The Major Upside To Ordering Your McDonald's Chicken McNuggets In Smaller Batches

There are many reasons why the McDonald's Chicken McNugget is a peak fast food side dish. From the economical price point to the nice blend of crispy and chewy textures, these golden-brown nostalgia nuggets are tough to beat. The number one reason why Chicken McNuggets have become such a cultural juggernaut has got to be the selection of signature dipping sauces. Fans of the McNugget were dealt a harsh blow when McDonald's started charging for additional sauces in an effort to reduce waste.

Though the days of limitless complimentary sauces are gone, there is still a way for all you McNugget sauce enthusiasts to get a decent bang for your buck — it just requires a bit of math. As it turns out, each order of Chicken McNuggets comes with a set number of complimentary sauce cups. It's a number that can change based on location, but according to a McDonald's post on X, here's the breakdown: Four-piece and six-piece orders come with one sauce cup, a 10-piece comes with two, and a 20-piece comes with three. That said, those who want to maximize their sauce options may want to skip ordering the 20-piece and opt for multiple small orders instead.