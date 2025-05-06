The Major Upside To Ordering Your McDonald's Chicken McNuggets In Smaller Batches

By Alex Springer
A tray of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets bbearlyam/Shutterstock

There are many reasons why the McDonald's Chicken McNugget is a peak fast food side dish. From the economical price point to the nice blend of crispy and chewy textures, these golden-brown nostalgia nuggets are tough to beat. The number one reason why Chicken McNuggets have become such a cultural juggernaut has got to be the selection of signature dipping sauces. Fans of the McNugget were dealt a harsh blow when McDonald's started charging for additional sauces in an effort to reduce waste.

Though the days of limitless complimentary sauces are gone, there is still a way for all you McNugget sauce enthusiasts to get a decent bang for your buck — it just requires a bit of math. As it turns out, each order of Chicken McNuggets comes with a set number of complimentary sauce cups. It's a number that can change based on location, but according to a McDonald's post on X, here's the breakdown: Four-piece and six-piece orders come with one sauce cup, a 10-piece comes with two, and a 20-piece comes with three. That said, those who want to maximize their sauce options may want to skip ordering the 20-piece and opt for multiple small orders instead.

McNuggets by the numbers

McDonald's storefront Sombat Muycheen/Shutterstock

In order to get the most out of this little hack, you've first got to consider the price of additional sauce packets. According to a Reddit post, additional sauce packets can cost anywhere from 25 cents to 50 cents depending on location. That means the obvious ordering two 10-piece McNuggets to get four complementary sauces doesn't quite do the trick as you'd be paying almost a dollar more total. So, the solution to this dilemma is all about thinking smaller.

By that, we mean paying a visit to the McDonald's McValue Menu, which is the place to be for McNugget fanatics. Though you're only getting one sauce cup when ordering the four-piece or six-piece option, things get pretty interesting when you crunch the numbers. It's a rookie mistake to think that buying three four-piece orders is the way to go. Sure, you're getting 12 McNuggets and three sauce cups, but you're also spending around a buck fifty more than the 10-piece — not really worth it for two additional McNuggets and one additional sauce.

The six-piece solution

A six-piece box of Chicken McNuggets Ben Gingell/Shutterstock

If you're really wanting to game the system, it's all about the six-piece. Even at regular price, two six-piece McNuggets will net you the same amount of sauce as a 10-piece with two more McNuggets to enjoy at less money than three four-piece orders. But, as the six-piece McNuggets are part of the McValue menu, you can buy one at regular price and get a second order for a dollar. You're still limited to two complimentary sauce packets, but this is the clear alternative for anyone seeking out large quantities of McNuggets.

The six-piece McNuggets only increases in value if you're in the market for a 20-piece order. When you get two six-piece orders and then add two more orders with the McValue deal, you're getting 24 McNuggets and four sauce cups at less money than the 20-piece order. It's only an increase of one sauce cup, but when you consider the fact that you're saving money while getting more McNuggets and more sauce, it's a deal true McNugget fans can't really pass up.

