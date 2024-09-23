How To Clean A Wooden Cutting Board So It Doesn't Warp

There are many benefits to using a wooden cutting board. They are gentle on knife blades and will not quickly dull like stone cutting boards do, nor will they leave small pieces of plastic in your food as plastic cutting boards do. And they are just generally beautiful natural elements in any kitchen. Just ask Ina Garten And Giada De Laurentiis about the luxury cutting board they swear by. Wooden cutting boards have gotten a bad reputation recently, though — and not the fun Taylor Swift kind.

It is true that wooden cutting boards take a little more effort to maintain than some of their counterparts. You can't put them in the dishwasher, for example. However, they are not all that much more work to clean.

There have also been rumors that wooden cutting boards are smelly and unsanitary breeding grounds for bacteria. This is true of any surface used for food preparation that isn't cleaned properly. There is even some research that shows that a properly cleaned wooden cutting board can be better than a plastic one, as wooden cutting boards don't get as deep of grooves in them. Your wooden cutting board is a valuable asset to your kitchen, and we will show you how to clean it so it doesn't warp.

