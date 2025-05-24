If you've ever had a bad tequila, you know how important it is to select the right brand the next time you go for this agave-based spirit. If you're looking for an additive-free tequila made from pure blue agave (that doesn't break the bank), a dependable brand we would recommend is Milagro. With beautiful bottles inspired by the architecture and street art of Mexico City, Milagro uses 100% blue agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco state in Mexico.

In Chowhound's ranking of Milagro tequila, we were pleased to find that there wasn't a bad option — only one that wasn't our personal favorite. The one that impressed us the most? Milagro Select Reposado. This style of tequila generally gets aged in oak barrels for anywhere from two months to a year; the Milagro Select Reposado gets aged in two varieties of oak, French and American, with a total aging period of six to 10 months.

Milagro also offers a regular Reposado that isn't "select," which came in third place in our ranking. We found the Reposado Select to be slightly smoother to sip on than the regular Reposado, likely due to its longer aging process. The aging in oak contributes to a sweeter flavor profile, and this tequila has warm notes of vanilla, spices, and caramel. The hard-hitting "booze flavor" is not very noticeable when sipping the Select, and it ends with a dry and balanced finish.