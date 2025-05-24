The Absolute Best Milagro Tequila That's Worth Every Penny
If you've ever had a bad tequila, you know how important it is to select the right brand the next time you go for this agave-based spirit. If you're looking for an additive-free tequila made from pure blue agave (that doesn't break the bank), a dependable brand we would recommend is Milagro. With beautiful bottles inspired by the architecture and street art of Mexico City, Milagro uses 100% blue agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco state in Mexico.
In Chowhound's ranking of Milagro tequila, we were pleased to find that there wasn't a bad option — only one that wasn't our personal favorite. The one that impressed us the most? Milagro Select Reposado. This style of tequila generally gets aged in oak barrels for anywhere from two months to a year; the Milagro Select Reposado gets aged in two varieties of oak, French and American, with a total aging period of six to 10 months.
Milagro also offers a regular Reposado that isn't "select," which came in third place in our ranking. We found the Reposado Select to be slightly smoother to sip on than the regular Reposado, likely due to its longer aging process. The aging in oak contributes to a sweeter flavor profile, and this tequila has warm notes of vanilla, spices, and caramel. The hard-hitting "booze flavor" is not very noticeable when sipping the Select, and it ends with a dry and balanced finish.
How to drink Milagro Reposado Select
This bottle only sets you back about $45, setting it amongst mid-range tequilas such as Herradura and Gran Centenario. When spending money on a quality tequila, this means you don't need to hide it in a sweet cocktail, as is needed when working with cheap tequilas. Milagro Select Reposado can be sipped neat or on the rocks with a twist of orange, as the company recommends on its site. Note that this type of tequila is not commonly taken as a shot — you might want to instead go for a shot of Milagro Silver for a clean flavor that is easy to toss back.
To incorporate it into cocktails, Milagro suggests using it in a high-end paloma. These Mexican cocktails normally make use of bright and fruity blanco tequila, but using a reposado instead would add some warmth and spice to the citrus-forward cocktail. There are plenty of other tequila-based cocktails that you could incorporate the Milagro Select Reposado into: The vanilla and caramel flavors make it a perfect match for a tequila old fashioned, featured alongside simple syrup, bitters, and a twist of orange, plus it could add some natural sweetness and balance to a spicy margarita or replace bourbon to create a Mexican Manhattan.