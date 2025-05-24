If the algorithm served you cold cut sponsored content right now you would notice a couple of things. For one, all that data processing sure is getting more and more precise. And two, the slices of salami, smoked turkey, and honey ham from the top deli meat brands you should buy would look abundantly voluminous, not merely appetizing, but attractive to the palate. Back on the plate in your own kitchen, those same slices might fall flatter.

Fortunately, literally all you have to do to get that slick sandwich style, which also, unlike some aesthetic upgrades, makes a real taste difference, is arrange your cold cuts for a similar heightening effect. Rolling and folding are the most common approaches, and you'll want to do either loosely for a meatier sandwich. In the former case, you'll gently wind that ham into a relaxed cylinder. In the former, you'll flip the turkey in half, or even into quarters. You can also bunch up individual slices like you'd do with a napkin, but that approach won't hold up quite as well between slices of bread and ancillary ingredients.