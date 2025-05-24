The Best Way To Take Advantage Of Your Pizza Oven While It Cools Down

A cast iron skillet is the best tool for this pizza oven trick because, while cast iron may have hot and cold spots on the stove, it will heat evenly in the oven. Plus, a properly treated cast iron skillet is naturally non-stick. You can even put it in the oven a few minutes before the oven drops to your desired heat range to make sure it's good and hot.

As far as sweet treats go, cookies are a perfect choice because they bake quickly and you can fit more than a few in a large cast iron skillet. Depending on your cookie recipe, the radiant heat will make them crispy on the outside and soft and gooey in the center. Just be careful when cooking thin and crispy cookies because they may come out a bit crispier than you're used to. Oven-baked s'mores are another great option and cook in just about five minutes, but you can cut that time down even more when you use marshmallow cream in your baked s'mores.

For a super tasty dessert pizza, you'll probably want to parcook your crust ahead of time or the dough won't cook properly at the lower temperature. While this method may not be ideal for whole pies, it's great for reheating pie by the slice and melting extra ingredients on top. You can even make crisps and crumbles in miniature cast iron pans, so long as they'll cook in around 10 minutes or so. But whatever you decide to go with, it's still a pizza oven and likely to be hotter towards the back, so keep an eye out and turn your dessert occasionally — just as you would a pizza.