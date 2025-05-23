This No-Frills Shake Shack Burger Might Be The Worst Bite On The Menu

Thanks to its focus on quality, Shake Shack is a much-loved burger chain. But inevitably, not all of its menu items are created equal — as we found when our reviewer ranked Shake Shack's burgers. One item landed in last place, and the issue is less that the burger was bad but rather that it's boring.

That item is the standard Hamburger. If you order it without any customizations, all you'll get is one of the chain's soft and buttery potato buns with a 4-ounce (quarter pound) patty inside. You could argue that this ultra-basic menu item is less than the sum of its parts. As our reviewer notes, the bun is soft and fluffy, and the patty is meaty and flavorful. But without any condiments or extra ingredients, the burger is dry.

Although prices may vary by location, you'll also pay (as of mid-2025) $7.49 for the (dis)pleasure — $9.99 if you opt for a double patty or $12.99 for a triple. A minor silver lining is that it's a menu item for those who are budget conscious, as it's the cheapest burger on the Shake Shack menu. (There are two sandwiches, the BLT and grilled cheese, that are $0.50 and $1.50 cheaper, respectively.) Still, it won't save you that much money. A cheeseburger or a Shack Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Shack Sauce only cost 50 cents more.