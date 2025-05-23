This No-Frills Shake Shack Burger Might Be The Worst Bite On The Menu
Thanks to its focus on quality, Shake Shack is a much-loved burger chain. But inevitably, not all of its menu items are created equal — as we found when our reviewer ranked Shake Shack's burgers. One item landed in last place, and the issue is less that the burger was bad but rather that it's boring.
That item is the standard Hamburger. If you order it without any customizations, all you'll get is one of the chain's soft and buttery potato buns with a 4-ounce (quarter pound) patty inside. You could argue that this ultra-basic menu item is less than the sum of its parts. As our reviewer notes, the bun is soft and fluffy, and the patty is meaty and flavorful. But without any condiments or extra ingredients, the burger is dry.
Although prices may vary by location, you'll also pay (as of mid-2025) $7.49 for the (dis)pleasure — $9.99 if you opt for a double patty or $12.99 for a triple. A minor silver lining is that it's a menu item for those who are budget conscious, as it's the cheapest burger on the Shake Shack menu. (There are two sandwiches, the BLT and grilled cheese, that are $0.50 and $1.50 cheaper, respectively.) Still, it won't save you that much money. A cheeseburger or a Shack Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Shack Sauce only cost 50 cents more.
In (sort of) defense of the plain Shake Shack hamburger
To be fair to Shake Shack's simplest burger, it can be more than meat inside a bun. You can add any combination of lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and Shack Sauce for no extra cost. However, our reviewer didn't add extras in order to taste it as it appears on the menu. Customization may explain why it exists. The idea of a patty in an un-sauced bun probably has limited appeal, so the point may be to cater to customers who may not like all of the standard burger toppings or who have allergies (although allergies to tomato or lettuce are considered quite rare). After all, you can't order a Shack Burger without lettuce and tomato — at least if you're ordering online; It may be possible in person. So, the plain hamburger lets you pick and choose.
Another explanation for the plain hamburger is that it might be a good option for those who just want the taste of beef without extra distractions. Shake Shack prides itself on sourcing high-quality Angus beef without additives. However, this is probably a relatively niche position. Other reviews and rankings of Shake Shack's menu seem to suggest that the Hamburger is boring, or they don't bother reviewing it at all. You're probably better off forking out for something else like the top-ranked SmokeShack burger with cherry peppers, bacon, and cheese instead.