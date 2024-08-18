Who Makes Shake Shack's Beef Patties?

Shake Shack is often praised as a fast food chain that uses quality meat in its burgers. The company's nutritional information pages describe the meat as "100% all-natural Angus beef," "freshly ground," and with "no added hormones and no added antibiotics ever." But who actually provides that meat to the chain's 300-plus U.S. restaurants?

Advertisement

The answer appears to be New Jersey based butcher company Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. Although Shake Shack isn't particularly clear about its supplier in places like its online menus, the company did refer to Pat LaFrieda as its "longtime beef purveyor" in a 2020 press release and mentioned the partnership in a 2018 release as well. Correspondingly, Pat LaFrieda's official site also takes credit for providing "the famed Shake Shack blend." Pat LaFrieda has stuck with Shake Shack for a long time, too: It has provided Shake Shack with beef since it opened its first restaurant in 2004, although Shake Shack has sometimes also used other unnamed providers.

Bear in mind that Pat LaFrieda may only supply beef to Shake Shack's U.S. locations. In the United Kingdom, where Shake Shack has 15 restaurants, the company notes that its beef comes from Scotland — and while the exact supplier isn't listed, it's unlikely to be Pat LaFrieda, as the company only appears to operate in the United States. Based on this, it's possible and even likely that in other countries where Shake Shack operates, the chain uses alternate, more local beef suppliers.

Advertisement