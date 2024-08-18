Who Makes Shake Shack's Beef Patties?
Shake Shack is often praised as a fast food chain that uses quality meat in its burgers. The company's nutritional information pages describe the meat as "100% all-natural Angus beef," "freshly ground," and with "no added hormones and no added antibiotics ever." But who actually provides that meat to the chain's 300-plus U.S. restaurants?
The answer appears to be New Jersey based butcher company Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. Although Shake Shack isn't particularly clear about its supplier in places like its online menus, the company did refer to Pat LaFrieda as its "longtime beef purveyor" in a 2020 press release and mentioned the partnership in a 2018 release as well. Correspondingly, Pat LaFrieda's official site also takes credit for providing "the famed Shake Shack blend." Pat LaFrieda has stuck with Shake Shack for a long time, too: It has provided Shake Shack with beef since it opened its first restaurant in 2004, although Shake Shack has sometimes also used other unnamed providers.
Bear in mind that Pat LaFrieda may only supply beef to Shake Shack's U.S. locations. In the United Kingdom, where Shake Shack has 15 restaurants, the company notes that its beef comes from Scotland — and while the exact supplier isn't listed, it's unlikely to be Pat LaFrieda, as the company only appears to operate in the United States. Based on this, it's possible and even likely that in other countries where Shake Shack operates, the chain uses alternate, more local beef suppliers.
What to know about Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors
In the premium meat world, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is a big name, valued at around $200 million. It was founded by an Italian immigrant over a century ago and has stayed within that same family ever since — the namesake (and big steak aficionado) Pat LaFrieda Jr. is currently the company CEO. LaFrieda is about as close to a celebrity butcher as you can get, in large part because his company has supplied steaks and other meat to many prominent restaurants and chefs, particularly around New York City. Some of those clients have included April Bloomfield (of The Spotted Pig), Eleven Madison Park, and Danny Meyer (of Union Square Cafe and Shake Shack). The company developed a reputation for flexibility and attention to detail — for example, working meticulously on burger blends for chefs, going back and forth until a chef or restaurant is perfectly satisfied.
Relative to other big butchers or meat suppliers, Pat LaFrieda has name recognition, with the company name often printed on menus. This, combined with the company's reputation for seeking out quality beef that's hormone- or antibiotic-free has helped it build a name as a (if not the) top-shelf meat provider, particularly in New York, where its business is concentrated.
The company doesn't raise livestock itself: It sources them from "reputable growers" (in its own words on its website) with a focus on grass-fed and organic options. While it's known for beef, it also sells poultry, lamb, pork, and game.