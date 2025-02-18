Enjoy A Korean Breakfast That Only Requires 2 Kitchen Staples To Make
When it comes to breakfast, simplicity is often key. A two-ingredient meal can be just as satisfying, hearty, and delicious as an elaborate feast, if you do it right. Eggs are a breakfast staple for a reason: They're versatile, quick to cook, and full of flavor. In Korean culture, one of the ways this versatility is celebrated is in gyeran bap, also known as Korean egg rice. This traditional dish of fried egg served over rice is as straightforward as it gets, but its simplicity is what makes it so special.
Making gyeran bap is almost foolproof: Fry a sunny-side-up egg and serve it over steamed rice. That's it. If you're reheating leftover rice, it's even easier. But as with most simple dishes, success depends on the quality of your ingredients and good cooking techniques. Brush up on your fried egg skills, and make sure your rice is perfectly cooked — fluffy, slightly sticky, and just the right texture. Done well, you'll enjoy a savory fried egg with a creamy, custardy yolk that acts as a rich sauce when mixed with the hot, fluffy rice.
Though just two ingredients make the base of this Korean breakfast, traditional toppings add extra layers of flavor. A drizzle of sesame oil, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds, and a splash of soy sauce bring depth and nuttiness. For a pop of color and freshness, toss on some pan-fried scallions or herbs. For many Koreans, gyeran bap is more than just a meal; it's comfort food at its core.
Additions to your two-ingredient Korean breakfast
While gyeran bap is a perfect Korean breakfast, it's also a blank canvas for culinary creativity. The base of rice and egg is versatile enough to handle any flavor profile you're craving. Heck, make this two-ingredient breakfast an even five, and pair it with an easy three-ingredient special breakfast sauce!
For a tangy contrast, pair this dish with a side of kimchi. The crunch and acidity will cut through the richness of the egg rice beautifully. Add some crispness to the otherwise mushier textures with fried onions, chili crisp or roasted seaweed.
Looking for extra protein? Toss in some cooked spam, salmon roe, diced bacon, or even seasoned ground beef. Want more veggies? Sauté spinach or onions with some garlic for a fresh, flavorful twist. If you like some spice, add a dollop of gochujang (Korean chili paste) or a drizzle of sriracha on top.
For an even creamier texture, some people crack a raw egg directly onto the hot rice and stir vigorously, letting the residual heat cook the egg slightly. This is more similar to Japanese-style egg rice, but the result is a velvety, almost risotto-like consistency that's absolutely indulgent.
From a minimalist version with just soy sauce and sesame oil to a loaded bowl with added proteins and vegetables, gyeran bap can be as simple or as sophisticated as you want. It's proof that with just a few pantry staples, you can create a breakfast that's quick, comforting, and packed with flavor.