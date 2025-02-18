Enjoy A Korean Breakfast That Only Requires 2 Kitchen Staples To Make

When it comes to breakfast, simplicity is often key. A two-ingredient meal can be just as satisfying, hearty, and delicious as an elaborate feast, if you do it right. Eggs are a breakfast staple for a reason: They're versatile, quick to cook, and full of flavor. In Korean culture, one of the ways this versatility is celebrated is in gyeran bap, also known as Korean egg rice. This traditional dish of fried egg served over rice is as straightforward as it gets, but its simplicity is what makes it so special.

Making gyeran bap is almost foolproof: Fry a sunny-side-up egg and serve it over steamed rice. That's it. If you're reheating leftover rice, it's even easier. But as with most simple dishes, success depends on the quality of your ingredients and good cooking techniques. Brush up on your fried egg skills, and make sure your rice is perfectly cooked — fluffy, slightly sticky, and just the right texture. Done well, you'll enjoy a savory fried egg with a creamy, custardy yolk that acts as a rich sauce when mixed with the hot, fluffy rice.

Though just two ingredients make the base of this Korean breakfast, traditional toppings add extra layers of flavor. A drizzle of sesame oil, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds, and a splash of soy sauce bring depth and nuttiness. For a pop of color and freshness, toss on some pan-fried scallions or herbs. For many Koreans, gyeran bap is more than just a meal; it's comfort food at its core.