The Simplest Way To Elevate No-Bake Dirt Cakes

There's something inherently fun about a dessert masquerading as a pile of dirt, covered in worms. Better yet, one that uses Oreo crumbs, instant chocolate pudding, and gummy worms to create said disguise. Enter the deliciousness that is dirt cake, or worms in dirt — a favorite of birthday parties, school events and other childhood celebrations for as long as anyone can remember (the 1980s, if you want to get technical). Thought to be a riff on the famous Mississippi mud pie, this no-bake treat layers these ingredients, trifle style, inside individual cups or a single large bowl. Over the years people have experimented with different kinds of pretend mud and soil (aka instant pudding and biscuit crumbs), while some have switched out the gummy worms for a similar type of candy, or even removed them altogether.

Advertisement

Personally, we'd never suggest that something as wonderfully nostalgic as a dirt cake needs improvement. However, if you did want to up the ante, there is one easy peasy tip you can employ and better yet, it uses something that's already hiding in your cupboard. We're talking about your favorite spread — be it jam, peanut butter, or whatever else you like slathering on your sandwiches or morning toast. And all you have to do is layer it into the dessert, with the other ingredients (we advise using a piping bag, to make this hack even easier).