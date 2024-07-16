The Simplest Way To Elevate No-Bake Dirt Cakes
There's something inherently fun about a dessert masquerading as a pile of dirt, covered in worms. Better yet, one that uses Oreo crumbs, instant chocolate pudding, and gummy worms to create said disguise. Enter the deliciousness that is dirt cake, or worms in dirt — a favorite of birthday parties, school events and other childhood celebrations for as long as anyone can remember (the 1980s, if you want to get technical). Thought to be a riff on the famous Mississippi mud pie, this no-bake treat layers these ingredients, trifle style, inside individual cups or a single large bowl. Over the years people have experimented with different kinds of pretend mud and soil (aka instant pudding and biscuit crumbs), while some have switched out the gummy worms for a similar type of candy, or even removed them altogether.
Personally, we'd never suggest that something as wonderfully nostalgic as a dirt cake needs improvement. However, if you did want to up the ante, there is one easy peasy tip you can employ and better yet, it uses something that's already hiding in your cupboard. We're talking about your favorite spread — be it jam, peanut butter, or whatever else you like slathering on your sandwiches or morning toast. And all you have to do is layer it into the dessert, with the other ingredients (we advise using a piping bag, to make this hack even easier).
Get spreading
Think of dirt cakes as a delicious playground, where spreads of all kinds are welcome to join the fun. Jelly or jam is a great place to start, as their fruity, often tart quality will help break up the other, richer components of the dessert — strawberry, raspberry, boysenberry, mixed berry, or plum would all work well. Alternatively, channel Black Forest cake vibes by using a cherry flavored variety, or take a leaf out of Paddington's book and throw some marmalade into the mix for a unique, citrusy finish (though its bitter tang means it's probably best left to big kids and bears). You could also experiment with fruit curd.
Next up is an obvious one – peanut butter. This creamy spread historically pairs very well with chocolate (we trust you've heard of Reese's?) and could even be used in combination with a jelly or jam, for a sweet PB&J moment. Flavored peanut butters could also be employed here.
Not forgetting, of course, Nutella – though be warned, its flavor might get lost amongst the overarching sweetness of the dessert. And we can't overlook the viral sensation and spreadable juggernaut that is Biscoff cookie butter. This fragrant, subtly spiced spread will perfectly complement the chocolate elements of the dirt cake, while catapulting it out of the '80s and firmly into the present day. Now, all that's left to do is eat dirt (sorry not sorry).