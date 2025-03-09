The 9 Best 4-Slice Toasters, According To Reviews
Mornings can be a chaotic affair in many households, as we try to get the whole household ready for work, school, and whatever else the day brings. Feeding everyone a filling breakfast at the same time can be a challenge, so having a good quality toaster that can provide four piping hot slices in one go can be a game changer.
With so many models out there, it can be tricky to work out what the best 4-slice toaster is for your family. From budget models to high-end options, there are many features to consider, including defrost settings, countdown timers, and dedicated bagel functions. Some have four individual slots, whereas others have two full length compartments to allow longer slices to fit — ideal if you like to make your own bread regularly.
All of the 4-slice toasters on this list have consistently high reviews, so you can choose from multiple high-rated products and select the best one for you. Whether your main priority is a toaster that looks sleek and stylish in your kitchen, or has an extra-lift lever to rescue smaller slices of bread, there will be an option here to suit your needs.
9. Best for bagels: Cuisinart 4-Slice toaster oven
If a big part of your toasting repertoire is making bagels, then this 4-slice toaster from Cuisinart is an excellent option. Reviewers note that in addition to the usual tasks like toasting bread — obviously — this model does a brilliant job of getting bagels just right. The bagel button is designed to toast only one side of the halved bagel, turning the cut side crispy while keeping the delicious softness on the outside.
As well as its fabulous bagel setting, there are other options including a defrost setting which will take the bread from frozen to beautifully toasted in one go. This is ideal if you like to freeze individual slices of bread to save on food waste, as you won't need to defrost them first. The individual levers and buttons mean you can toast your bread on two separate settings at the same time, and the slide-out crumb tray means that cleaning up is not as much of a chore as you'd think.
Customers liked the appearance — brushed stainless steel means that this toaster looks great in any kitchen, and the toaster slots are wide enough for thick bread items. Some people feel the plastic parts on the toaster are a bit cheap, but overall it seems to represent good value for a mid-range 4-slice toaster.
8. Best for smaller slices: Proctor Silex 4-Slice Toaster
For a 4-slice toaster that is at the lower end of the price spectrum, but still performs well, the Proctor Silex 4-Slice Toaster is a solid option. It may not have a dedicated bagel setting as some others on the list do, but its extra-wide slots mean that bagel toasting is still very much an option.
One nifty feature that customers love is its "toast boost" function. If you have ever heard your small slice of toast pop, only to be dismayed when it is still invisible above the toaster, you will understand the need for this. You can lift smaller bread further up once it has finished to make it easier to remove and save you fishing about inside the toaster to retrieve it. The Proctor Silex also has an auto shut-off safety feature that means that the heat will stop even if the toast gets jammed in the machine, and reviewers appreciated this peace of mind compared to other models.
A number of reviewers comment that the bread doesn't toast evenly, with the top of the bread sometimes darker than the rest. However, with seven different shade settings, you should be able to adjust the doneness of your bread to suit your needs.
7. Best budget toaster: Black Decker 4-Slice Toaster
For those in the market for a 4-slice toaster that is at the lower end of the price range but still has plenty of features to keep you happy, this Black+Decker model is the perfect compromise. It has four individual slots that are all wide enough to fit thick sliced bread or other breakfast items such as bagels. For the latter, there is a dedicated bagel button that will make sure your bagel halves come out beautifully crisp, though reviews do comment that it toasts both sides of the bagel.
As well as a defrost function, there is a crumb tray to reduce mess, an extra lift feature for smaller pieces of bread, and seven shades of toastiness, depending on your preferences. Customers like the look of the toaster, commenting that it looks sleek in their kitchen, meaning you can have a fancy toaster for a budget price. Some reviewers commented that it is a big appliance, so if you're looking for a small footprint, this may not be the one for you. But if you want a reasonably priced 4-slice toaster that will make your mornings easier — and tastier — this toaster will hit the spot.
6. Best for smaller kitchens: Elite Gourmet ECT-3100 Long Slot 4 Slice Toaster
This attractive 4-slice toaster from Elite Gourmet is a great option if you have a smaller kitchen and want a toaster that doesn't take up as much space on the counter top. Its long shape means you can still toast four slices at the same time, without the depth of similar toasters. Reviewers love that with two long slots, rather than four individual ones, you can use it to toast larger slices of bread easily. The width of each slot means that bagels and waffles are no problem either.
A pop-up warming rack allows you to place bulkier bread items on top to warm them rather than toast them, a feature that customers found unexpected, and very useful. Considering the relatively low price point, customers feel that the Elite Gourmet toaster is a reliable appliance, and the six shading options mean it will suit the whole family.
The in-built cord storage and handy crumb tray add to the appeal of this budget toaster. Some reviewers were not happy with the uneven toasting that led to bread burning, but the vast majority felt it was a great, economical purchase for the family.
5. Best lightweight toaster: Mueller UltraToast
If you are on the lookout for a toaster that has a trendy design and a lightweight feel, then the Mueller UltraToast should make your shortlist. It has a modern LED panel and a stylish stainless steel finish that means it will look great in any kitchen.
Reviewers loved many aspects of this 4-slice toaster, including the consistency of the toasting and its appearance. Numerous customers commented on how lightweight it feels, meaning you can easily store it in a cupboard after each use if you wish, without straining your back! It has large slots that can handle thick bread easily, as well as bagels and waffles. Don't be worried that the LED panel may be too technical, reviewers noted it is intuitive and easy to use. Plus, you're less likely to forget to change the level, since the number is displayed clearly as the bread toasts.
A few customers noted that the cord length is shorter than expected, which could be an issue depending on the location of your power outlets. But overall, this is a sleek and functional 4-slice toaster at a great price point.
4. Best with digital countdown timer: Mecity 4-Slice Toaster
For the impatient toast aficionados amongst you, the Mecity 4-slice toaster will take all the guesswork out of making your favorite slice. Once you have chosen your level of shade and pressed the lever, the machine will show the time left till it pops in minutes and seconds. This can be crucial during the morning rush, allowing you to multi-task and continue getting ready while your toaster does its thing.
Reviewers commented that accompanying the toaster is a leaflet showing the exact color of the six shade settings, and the reality matches the photos perfectly! This is another aspect that may save you time, as you won't need to guess which setting to use, only to have to re-do it and risk burning.
The toaster also has a handy warming rack which raises up above the toaster, allowing you to heat pastries and other large items easily. It has a bagel setting, defrost option, and the ability to reheat your slice for 30 seconds. The variety of features at a reasonable price point means the Mecity represents an excellent mid-range option that looks great and is functional, too.
3. Best for stylish kitchens: Zwilling
If you're willing to spend a bit more on a toaster to make sure it looks as classy as the rest of your kitchen, consider the Zwilling Enfinigy. It consistently scores highly in reviews, being described as reliable, durable, and of course, stylish.
Minimalist in design, the front of the appliance bears only the Zwilling name, while all the buttons and levers are on the side. It features two long toaster slots rather than four narrow ones which many customers prefer, allowing you to toast longer slices of homemade white bread or other oversized products.
It comes with a removable bun warmer that sits on top — perfect for heating your burger buns without making them overly crispy. With a defrost setting, a reheat option, and a bagel program that toasts only the insides, this Zwilling toaster has everything you need to make the perfect slice of toast. It also has a built-in safety feature to prevent burning, but some reviewers complained that the edges of the toast still came out blackened. Overall, if you're seeking a toaster that will look fab in the corner of your kitchen, the reviews suggest that this one will do the trick.
2. Best high-end toaster: SMEG 4 Slice Toaster
If you're willing to go all out on a toaster that will provide high performance and look awesome in your kitchen, there is one clear choice. The SMEG 50's style Retro Aesthetic toaster features a classic design that will catch the eye in any kitchen, and according to reviews, has the function to match the form.
The biggest decision you will have to make is which color to choose — from classic cream to frivolous pink, there are plenty of striking options to choose from. With a defrost setting and a bagel option, as well as a pop-out crumb tray for easy cleaning, it's clear that this appliance does more than just look great in the kitchen. Reviewers felt it was sturdy and reliable, though it does take up a lot of counter top space.
If you thought that making plain old toast was all this toaster could do, think again. Customers advise that pairing it with the matching sandwich rack means that it can make a great grilled cheese, too. Alternatively, the matching bun warmer or toast rack can be purchased for keeping bread products warm without toasting them further. The SMEG retro toaster may be a bit of a splurge, but if you're thinking about a high-end 4-slice toaster, you may as well opt for one that looks as good as this.
1. Best overall toaster: GE Stainless Steel 4 Slice Toaster
If you're fussy about the shade of your toast — you know who you are — then this large 4-slice toaster from GE should keep you happy. It has an impressive 7 different shade options, and a dial for each slot, meaning that you can get your perfectly darkened toast even if your other half enjoys it so pale it should still be called bread. Many customers have praised its ability to toast the bread exactly as desired, and the bagel setting does a good job, too. The satisfying click as you turn the shade knob also reassures you that you have selected the correct setting.
Reviewers commented that the toaster is easy to clean, and a removable crumb tray means you can empty it frequently. Some reviewers observed that the outside of the toaster got very hot, and it is not the smallest toaster on the list in terms of footprint. But with a defrost setting, extra-wide slots, and an extra-lift feature, there are plenty of positives to make up for a couple of niggles. Many reviewers thought it was a quality product and one of the best 4-slice toasters available.
Methodology
With so many 4-slice toasters on the market, we narrowed down the best options using customer review ratings across multiple websites. Each of the items on this list has an average star rating of more than 4 or 5 across at least two stores, including Amazon.
Both positive and negative reviews were taken into account for each model to ascertain which toaster was the best option in each category. While no toaster is perfect, the ones that made our list had enough plus-points from hundreds of reviews to balance out the gripes and be considered the best in that category.