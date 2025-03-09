The 9 Best 4-Slice Toasters, According To Reviews

Mornings can be a chaotic affair in many households, as we try to get the whole household ready for work, school, and whatever else the day brings. Feeding everyone a filling breakfast at the same time can be a challenge, so having a good quality toaster that can provide four piping hot slices in one go can be a game changer.

With so many models out there, it can be tricky to work out what the best 4-slice toaster is for your family. From budget models to high-end options, there are many features to consider, including defrost settings, countdown timers, and dedicated bagel functions. Some have four individual slots, whereas others have two full length compartments to allow longer slices to fit — ideal if you like to make your own bread regularly.

All of the 4-slice toasters on this list have consistently high reviews, so you can choose from multiple high-rated products and select the best one for you. Whether your main priority is a toaster that looks sleek and stylish in your kitchen, or has an extra-lift lever to rescue smaller slices of bread, there will be an option here to suit your needs.