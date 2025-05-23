The In-N-Out Burger Secret Menu Order Gluten-Free Diners Need To Memorize
When you're restricted to gluten-free foods, life can sometimes feel glum, especially when you're watching your friends sink their teeth into juicy burgers. Yes, there are definitely fast food restaurants you should avoid eating at if you have a gluten allergy, but there are also plenty of chain restaurants that are great for gluten-free diners!
If you're lucky enough to live near an In-N-Out (or traveling to one), get hungry. In-N-Out has some promising gluten-free options that are actually satisfying, and usually won't even cost you extra. One of the best secret menu items from In-N-Out is the Protein-Style burger, and, whoopee, it's gluten-free! You can ask for any burger on the menu to be wrapped in crisp lettuce instead of a bun, and just like that, you've dodged the gluten without sacrificing flavor. You still get the beef patty, tomato, onions, cheese, and that iconic spread all neatly wrapped in a fresh lettuce bite. It's not only gluten-free, but keto- and low-carb-friendly too. The refreshing crunch of lettuce can actually be more satisfying than a regular bun-bracketed burger, even if you do eat gluten. If you're super hungry, make it a protein-style Double-Double or even a 3x3 (three patties, three slices of gooey cheese).
If you have a severe gluten allergy, it's best to let your cashier know. In-N-Out employees on Reddit have shared that some locations try to grill buns and burgers on separate griddles, while others simply don't. To avoid cross-contamination, be explicit with your needs.
More gluten-free menu hacks from In-N-Out Burger
The Protein-Style burger is a fantastic gluten-free In-N-Out order, but it's definitely not your only option. One you may have heard about is the Flying Dutchman. This burger takes modification to an extreme and skips... everything. No bun, but also no lettuce, veggies, or sauce — just two beef patties and two slices of cheese, stacked together. It's meaty, greasy, and honestly, kind of satisfying in a caveman sort of way. Drizzle some ketchup or your favorite sauce over it for some excitement.
If you want to emulate the feeling of a burger a little more than that, there's the Onion Wrap, which is exactly what it sounds like: instead of a bun or lettuce, your burger is sandwiched between two thick slices of grilled onion. It's slippery and not the easiest thing to eat, but if you're craving something with bold, smoky onion flavor (and don't mind grabbing a fork), it works.
A lesser-known option is the Tomato Wrap, where tomato slices stand in for buns. It's juicy, surprisingly sturdy, and lighter than lettuce, but the texture is soft across the board, so if crunch is what you want, it might not be your favorite. Fries and shakes are safe for gluten-free diners, too. The fries are cooked in a dedicated no-gluten fryer, but, as always, cross-contamination can happen. So, no matter what you order, definitely let your cashier know you've got a gluten sensitivity.