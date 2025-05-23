The In-N-Out Burger Secret Menu Order Gluten-Free Diners Need To Memorize

When you're restricted to gluten-free foods, life can sometimes feel glum, especially when you're watching your friends sink their teeth into juicy burgers. Yes, there are definitely fast food restaurants you should avoid eating at if you have a gluten allergy, but there are also plenty of chain restaurants that are great for gluten-free diners!

If you're lucky enough to live near an In-N-Out (or traveling to one), get hungry. In-N-Out has some promising gluten-free options that are actually satisfying, and usually won't even cost you extra. One of the best secret menu items from In-N-Out is the Protein-Style burger, and, whoopee, it's gluten-free! You can ask for any burger on the menu to be wrapped in crisp lettuce instead of a bun, and just like that, you've dodged the gluten without sacrificing flavor. You still get the beef patty, tomato, onions, cheese, and that iconic spread all neatly wrapped in a fresh lettuce bite. It's not only gluten-free, but keto- and low-carb-friendly too. The refreshing crunch of lettuce can actually be more satisfying than a regular bun-bracketed burger, even if you do eat gluten. If you're super hungry, make it a protein-style Double-Double or even a 3x3 (three patties, three slices of gooey cheese).

If you have a severe gluten allergy, it's best to let your cashier know. In-N-Out employees on Reddit have shared that some locations try to grill buns and burgers on separate griddles, while others simply don't. To avoid cross-contamination, be explicit with your needs.