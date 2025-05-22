You Might Want To Avoid This SodaStream Flavor That's Notorious For Poor Reviews
A SodaStream, or any other similar carbonated water maker, can be a really good way of satisfying your bubbly needs while also saving you some money in the process. And while having a virtually endless supply of soda water is great, you'll still probably have a hankering for some classic soda flavors as well. Fortunately, SodaStream provides syrups to flavor your sparkling water; unfortunately, not all of those syrups are worth purchasing.
Fans of root beer beware, as you're about to get some bad news. In a recent Chowhound article ranking SodaStream flavors from worst to best, the diet root beer syrup took the ill-favored last place. Ranking 16th out of 16 is rough, but a look at the flavor notes justifies this choice, with the chemical-tasting artificial sweetener emerging as one of the dominant flavors of this syrup. Not ideal. When the artificiality of your syrup is so bold that it practically covers up root beer's traditional sassafras notes, you know you've got a real stinker on your hands. As such, it's probably best to avoid SodaStream's diet root beer option.
How does it compare to other syrups?
Before you go looking for a top notch brand name root beer to have in place of this syrup, it should be noted that SodaStream didn't totally whiff on its attempts at making a good root beer syrup, as the non-diet, standard root beer syrup actually placed fifth on Chowhound's rankings. Lauded for its licorice notes and "woodsy" nose, this selection drew comparisons to classic root beer choices such as A&W and Mug. In fact, looking at this choice alongside the other top selections gives you an idea of what to look for in one of these syrups that the diet root beer option simply lacks.
Taking a quick peek at the top SodaStream syrup, orange mango, reveals what makes one of these syrups truly great: distinct and refreshing flavors. Notably, this selection took praise as tasting like a "real" soda as opposed to merely a bottle of seltzer that has had flavor added to it — an important distinction. Other top selections drew similar praise, separating themselves from the likes of the diet root beer option and others that simply couldn't hold a candle to these top choices. Better yet, the taste test was conducted in a panel setting with tasters of varying palates and ages, ensuring that these choices should translate well to your own experience. Just be sure to pick syrups near the top of the list instead of other, less desirable syrups.