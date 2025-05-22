You Might Want To Avoid This SodaStream Flavor That's Notorious For Poor Reviews

A SodaStream, or any other similar carbonated water maker, can be a really good way of satisfying your bubbly needs while also saving you some money in the process. And while having a virtually endless supply of soda water is great, you'll still probably have a hankering for some classic soda flavors as well. Fortunately, SodaStream provides syrups to flavor your sparkling water; unfortunately, not all of those syrups are worth purchasing.

Fans of root beer beware, as you're about to get some bad news. In a recent Chowhound article ranking SodaStream flavors from worst to best, the diet root beer syrup took the ill-favored last place. Ranking 16th out of 16 is rough, but a look at the flavor notes justifies this choice, with the chemical-tasting artificial sweetener emerging as one of the dominant flavors of this syrup. Not ideal. When the artificiality of your syrup is so bold that it practically covers up root beer's traditional sassafras notes, you know you've got a real stinker on your hands. As such, it's probably best to avoid SodaStream's diet root beer option.