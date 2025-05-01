Will A SodaStream Really Save You Money On Drinks?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, the idea of owning a SodaStream or any other similar kind of carbonating device is grounded in the notion that carbonating your own water is an effective means of saving money that would otherwise be spent on cans of soda at the grocery store. After all, the average United States citizen goes through their fair share of bubbly beverages, with estimates pointing to figures in the hundreds of dollars per person spent on fizzy drinks each year. With this in mind, you'd be understood for wanting to cut down on costs while still enjoying your favorite soft drinks. When it comes to a SodaStream, though, your savings depend on a few factors.

Ultimately, sparkling water makers like the SodaStream Terra cost around $90 on Amazon, and come with a gas canister good for about 60 liters (approximately 15 gallons) of carbonation. Sparkling water prices vary depending on location, but let's say you're paying $8 to $12 for a dozen 12-ounce cans, giving you 144 ounces (1.125 gallons) in total — with some premium brands like San Pellegrino or Topo Chico running a little higher.

Extrapolating these numbers to equal the SodaStream's 15-gallon soda-making potential, you'll have spent anywhere between $107 and $160 on cans. You could say then that the initial $90 of your SodaStream offsets your first 15-gallon run of sparkling water. Subsequent usage saves you in the long term, since replacement gas canisters are cheaper than the whole machine, and empty canisters can usually be exchanged for a rebate.