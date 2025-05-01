Will A SodaStream Really Save You Money On Drinks?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many, the idea of owning a SodaStream or any other similar kind of carbonating device is grounded in the notion that carbonating your own water is an effective means of saving money that would otherwise be spent on cans of soda at the grocery store. After all, the average United States citizen goes through their fair share of bubbly beverages, with estimates pointing to figures in the hundreds of dollars per person spent on fizzy drinks each year. With this in mind, you'd be understood for wanting to cut down on costs while still enjoying your favorite soft drinks. When it comes to a SodaStream, though, your savings depend on a few factors.
Ultimately, sparkling water makers like the SodaStream Terra cost around $90 on Amazon, and come with a gas canister good for about 60 liters (approximately 15 gallons) of carbonation. Sparkling water prices vary depending on location, but let's say you're paying $8 to $12 for a dozen 12-ounce cans, giving you 144 ounces (1.125 gallons) in total — with some premium brands like San Pellegrino or Topo Chico running a little higher.
Extrapolating these numbers to equal the SodaStream's 15-gallon soda-making potential, you'll have spent anywhere between $107 and $160 on cans. You could say then that the initial $90 of your SodaStream offsets your first 15-gallon run of sparkling water. Subsequent usage saves you in the long term, since replacement gas canisters are cheaper than the whole machine, and empty canisters can usually be exchanged for a rebate.
Breaking down the math of using a SodaStream
Yes, you can save money on soda by using a SodaStream as opposed to purchasing sodas as you go, but exactly how much will you be saving on average? The numbers can get tricky since soda prices obviously differ from one brand to another, and even from store to store, but some estimates can give you an idea of how regular soda prices compare to the average cost of SodaStream usage.
The average price of a 12-ounce flavored soda in the United States is about 62 cents. That price, for 12 ounces, is about 5.17 cents per ounce, so a gallon of soda will be about $6.62 when rounded. To equal the 15-gallon mark that SodaStream claims its canisters can make, you'll have to spend $99.30 on your usual soda — a potentially eye-opening number when laid out plainly.
Meanwhile, you get about 15 gallons of carbonation from one roughly $40 SodaStream canister, equaling 2.08 cents per ounce. If you want flavored soda, though, you'll have to buy SodaStream syrups in addition, raising costs. A four-pack of SodaStream Mug Root Beer Drink Mix costs $25 ($6.25 per bottle), with each bottle making the equivalent of 24 cans of root beer. So, you'll pay 2.17 cents per ounce in syrup, bringing your total to 4.25 cents per ounce for a SodaStream soda. That 4.25 cents compared to 5.17 cents seems marginal, but when you expand those numbers out, you'll see that you're saving a noticeable amount with a SodaStream — if you use it for a long time.
Other factors to consider before purchasing a SodaStream
The main purpose of a SodaStream is to make soda, but that's not the only thing to keep in mind when you're considering the cost. Sparkling water has been around longer than the U.S. itself, but that doesn't mean we all like it the same way. Some prefer smoother carbonation, while others desire that harsh, "crunchy" carbonation. When it comes to your SodaStream, you might find that you're falling short of that 15-gallon mark if you like your soda particularly fizzy.
The same logic applies to syrups. Adding syrup to carbonated water is why fast food soda always tastes different, and this gives you some freedom in choosing how sweet your soda is — but this also means you'll use more syrup per ounce if you like your soda sweeter than what the brand recommends.
On the flip side, if frugality is on your mind, then you could also consider ways that you could save when using your device itself. While your gas canister is a net gain for you money-wise, you could make a swap for a larger CO2 tank to save money on a per-bottle basis while also being more convenient. In addition, you can even use your soda maker to keep your salad greens fresh for a while. At the end of the day, you can definitely save money by using devices such as the SodaStream, so long as you actually use it.