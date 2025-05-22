Can You Add Tequila To Buttercream Frosting?
Booze and frosting don't really sound like a match made in heaven, but perhaps that's because you haven't given this interesting pairing a chance. They're both pretty incredible on their own, so why not give them a shot together? Can it even be done?
Luckily, the answer is a resounding yes, but making the perfect buttercream is something of a science. You need to hit all the right notes to get your buttercream the perfect flavor and consistency. There are even certain steps you don't want to miss to get a perfectly white buttercream. When it comes to incorporating tequila, the trick is to pair it with complementary flavors so the tequila isn't overpowering and offputting. Lime juice is the perfect accompaniment — if it works in shots, it works in frosting — so add some to your frosting along with the tequila. To start, incorporate a few tablespoons of tequila and add about half that amount of lime juice to complement the flavor. As you gather your ingredients, however, think about the tequila you choose. Different tequilas have different flavors, and experts agree that top shelf brands are worth the price. Be sure to choose one you would drink to flavor your frosting.
Let the tequila theme guide you as you decorate
Once you've got your buttercream properly flavored, it's time to start having fun with it to make eye-popping creations. Not only can you use piping skills to create fun designs, such as adorable buttercream popcorn, you also get to have a whole lot of fun practicing until you've perfected those skills. With tequila-flavored buttercream, however, you don't have to worry about being an artist to create great cakes and cupcakes. Simply use a basic piping method and little touches, such as grated lime zest, candied lime pieces, and flaky sea salt, to add flavor and elevate the aesthetic with sparkle and a pop of color.
You also want to pair it properly with the right flavor of cake. The flavor of the tequila comes through in the frosting, so don't use it to frost a cake that doesn't go with the flavors. Chocolate, for example, isn't something typically served with tequila, but a margarita cake is a no-brainer. Tequila buttercream also beautifully accompanies any citrus-flavored cake and is the perfect addition to the subtle flavors of a berry-flavored cake such as strawberry. As with any buttercream, this tequila flavor goes great with a cake or cupcakes; if you opt for the latter, they make a great treat to serve with after-dinner tequila shots to round out your boozy dessert.