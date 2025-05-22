Can You Add Tequila To Buttercream Frosting?

Booze and frosting don't really sound like a match made in heaven, but perhaps that's because you haven't given this interesting pairing a chance. They're both pretty incredible on their own, so why not give them a shot together? Can it even be done?

Luckily, the answer is a resounding yes, but making the perfect buttercream is something of a science. You need to hit all the right notes to get your buttercream the perfect flavor and consistency. There are even certain steps you don't want to miss to get a perfectly white buttercream. When it comes to incorporating tequila, the trick is to pair it with complementary flavors so the tequila isn't overpowering and offputting. Lime juice is the perfect accompaniment — if it works in shots, it works in frosting — so add some to your frosting along with the tequila. To start, incorporate a few tablespoons of tequila and add about half that amount of lime juice to complement the flavor. As you gather your ingredients, however, think about the tequila you choose. Different tequilas have different flavors, and experts agree that top shelf brands are worth the price. Be sure to choose one you would drink to flavor your frosting.