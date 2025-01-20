The Easy Way To Make Buttercream Popcorn For Adorable Movie-Themed Desserts

Frosting tastes pretty great however you shape it, but part of the charm of an appealing cake or cupcake is the soft icing spirals, rosettes, or starbursts piped along the trim. While you're more likely to spot birthday balloons or cursive tidings drawn on a dessert, you can adorn cakes and cupcakes in everything from butterflies to buttered popcorn. With a bit of buttercream and a pretty basic frosting nozzle, you can create an easy icing optical illusion, perfect for your next movie night. Simply pop on a small star nozzle to top cupcakes with buttercream popcorn.

This easy piping trick creates dollops of frosting remarkably resembling puffy pieces of freshly popped popcorn. The process takes a little practice and a steady hand, but soon enough you'll be impressing guests and buttering up your friends at your next movie night. Cover cupcakes, cakes, and even cooled cookies in popcorn-shaped buttercream for a sweet, cinematic touch.