The Easy Way To Make Buttercream Popcorn For Adorable Movie-Themed Desserts
Frosting tastes pretty great however you shape it, but part of the charm of an appealing cake or cupcake is the soft icing spirals, rosettes, or starbursts piped along the trim. While you're more likely to spot birthday balloons or cursive tidings drawn on a dessert, you can adorn cakes and cupcakes in everything from butterflies to buttered popcorn. With a bit of buttercream and a pretty basic frosting nozzle, you can create an easy icing optical illusion, perfect for your next movie night. Simply pop on a small star nozzle to top cupcakes with buttercream popcorn.
This easy piping trick creates dollops of frosting remarkably resembling puffy pieces of freshly popped popcorn. The process takes a little practice and a steady hand, but soon enough you'll be impressing guests and buttering up your friends at your next movie night. Cover cupcakes, cakes, and even cooled cookies in popcorn-shaped buttercream for a sweet, cinematic touch.
Pipe your own popcorn
The right decorations are the final layer on any captivating cake. Take boxed cake mixes from basic to creative with lacy powdered sugar swirls or Duff Goldman's delicate melted chocolate designs. You don't need fancy or expensive kitchen equipment to complete cakes with impressive icing tricks. Add a little magic to your next movie night with the simple icing hack from Twisted.
To top desserts in a sweet pile of popcorn, start by fitting your piping bag with a small star attachment. With a steady hand, press firmly over a sheet of parchment paper while holding the bag upright. A shape cleverly mimicking a popcorn kernel will begin to curl from the nozzle as a result of the pressure coming from the bag. Chill the "popcorn" until firm enough to handle.
Then, toss a few of the fluffy icing kernels onto cake or cupcakes for a theater-themed treat. As a final touch, you can add a drizzle of caramel, or even top your treat with a few pieces of your favorite movie candy for added sweetness.