Cake making is a matter of precision and technique. Like the artisans who brought together the Sistine Chapel, so too do home bakers create towering works of beauty and genius. But sometimes, there is just one rusty screw that mucks up the whole business. Take, for example, a white buttercream frosting gone yellow. A yellow tinged buttercream might seem inevitable. The frosting is a mix of butter and powdered sugar (or sweetened condensed milk if you're feeling thrifty), after all. Of course that buttery yellow hue is going to shine through. If you're trying to make a white frosted cake, or white frosted cupcakes, this yellowy tinge is certainly unwelcome, and almost as feared as, say, a crystallized buttercream. There is no need to fret, however, as the solution to your yellow-blues is actually, well, purple!

Adding a small amount of purple food coloring into your buttercream will counteract the yellow tone of your icing, leading to a much brighter, whiter frosting. Why is this? The answer lies in color theory. Any blonde worth their bottle will know that the key to keeping color bright and clear is purple shampoo. This is because purple lies opposite yellow on the color wheel. So when you add a small amount of purple to a slightly yellow frosting, it eliminates the yellow, making your icing appear perfectly white and crisp. You can also use a white food coloring for the same purpose, though using purple does have a cool, science-experiment feel that will make you feel like an absolute genius in the kitchen.