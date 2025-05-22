The Elegant Coffee You Can Make At Home That Feels Like It's From A Cafe

Craving that sophisticated café experience without leaving your kitchen? The Einspänner, a traditional Viennese coffee, is the elevated answer you're looking for. Made with espresso and topped with a generous layer of whipped cream, this drink feels elegant, yet is super easy to prepare.

To make one at home, start by whipping together fresh heavy cream with a bit of sugar. Aim for a texture that's thick and spoonable — almost like yogurt. To whisk, we recommend an electric milk frother, but an electric whisker also does the job. For a bonus dash of sweetness, mix in a splash of maple syrup or vanilla extract.

Next, brew two shots of espresso — make sure you're using high-quality espresso beans to get the full flavor boost — and mix it with just a splash of hot water to mellow out the strength. If you have a Nespresso-style machine at home, this works just as well, just make sure you click the espresso option. Then, gently spoon the whipped cream on top (no stirring!) so that it floats on top of the coffee. Finish the whole thing off with a sprinkle of cocoa powder or cinnamon, and enjoy.