The Elegant Coffee You Can Make At Home That Feels Like It's From A Cafe
Craving that sophisticated café experience without leaving your kitchen? The Einspänner, a traditional Viennese coffee, is the elevated answer you're looking for. Made with espresso and topped with a generous layer of whipped cream, this drink feels elegant, yet is super easy to prepare.
To make one at home, start by whipping together fresh heavy cream with a bit of sugar. Aim for a texture that's thick and spoonable — almost like yogurt. To whisk, we recommend an electric milk frother, but an electric whisker also does the job. For a bonus dash of sweetness, mix in a splash of maple syrup or vanilla extract.
Next, brew two shots of espresso — make sure you're using high-quality espresso beans to get the full flavor boost — and mix it with just a splash of hot water to mellow out the strength. If you have a Nespresso-style machine at home, this works just as well, just make sure you click the espresso option. Then, gently spoon the whipped cream on top (no stirring!) so that it floats on top of the coffee. Finish the whole thing off with a sprinkle of cocoa powder or cinnamon, and enjoy.
A brief history of the Einspänner coffee
This whipped cream coffee has a storied and specific history. In 19th-century Vienna, the historical Einspänner coffee wasn't as much about elegance as practicality. The Einspänner, named after the one-horse-drawn carriages ("Einspänner" means "single-horse") was designed specifically for coachmen.
Carriage drivers, often working long shifts in cold Austrian winters, needed coffee that could retain its heat and stay in the cup during bumpy rides (this was a time before the Starbucks to-go cup). The thick layer of whipped cream did exactly that — it insulated the drink and kept it hotter for longer. Plus a kick of heavy cream is almost always a crowd-pleaser.
This drink quickly became a Viennese staple and enjoyed throughout the famous coffeehouses of the city. You may also hear people referring to it as a Viennese coffee. It's traditionally served in a tall clear glass, never stirred, and enjoyed slowly as the hot coffee filters through the cold cream.
Twists and alternatives for your Viennese coffee
Looking to elevate your whipped cream coffee even further? One of the easiest variations is a summer-friendly iced Einspänner — just toss some ice cubes into your espresso, then top with whipped cream as usual. A Viennese barista may not consider it a traditional Einspänner, but it suits us just fine.
If you want to boost the flavor of your coffee drink, consider infusing the whipped cream with a dash of a flavored syrup like hazelnut, caramel, or almond instead of the maple syrup or vanilla. You can even add a splash of liqueur like Baileys or Kahlúa for an after-dinner version. And yes, if you are looking for pure convenience with your Viennese coffee, of course you can use whipped cream from a can.
If the Einspänner isn't quite your thing, there is a whole globe of inspired coffee drinks to explore. We love the wide variety of Vietnamese coffee drinks that combine condensed milk or even Himalayan salt, but are easy to make at home. For the purely practical, leave the whipped cream behind and try turning your coffee into a high-protein head start by blending in a bit of protein powder or collagen into your brew.