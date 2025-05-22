Here's How Much You Should Spend On Bourbon For Any Occasion

If you're raging against the bourbon market and are standing firm on your price point for your bourbon needs, "cheap" doesn't always mean "bad" at all. Wild Turkey 101 has been the go-to for bourbon enthusiasts on a budget for years, and that bottle still holds strong at an average price of around $25. At 101 proof, it's ideal for mixing into a cocktail, but can be sipped on depending on your palate or if you want to add some water or ice. It's also great for cooking, used in this author's annual holiday candied nuts recipe.

If you want to go even cheaper, Very Old Barton is the ultimate entry-level bourbon that can still be found for $20 or under today. It's a Kentucky straight bourbon aged about four years (so not that "very old") that's 100 proof but surprisingly smooth for the price point. Another perfect bourbon for cocktail lovers or for someone who wants to liven up their recipes that call for the caramel-forward flavors of whiskey.

So, how can such a nuanced bourbon buyer's guide be wrapped up? Ultimately, you're the final decision maker on what price point you're comfortable with. If rarity, prestige, and lineage matter, you'll probably pay $60 and up. Maybe even in the hundreds or thousands of dollars. But realistically, if you want a great top-shelf bourbon, you can find one for somewhere between $50 and $100, depending on where you get it. For cooking and cocktails, you definitely don't want a low-quality bourbon, and not all cheap bourbons are made equally, but you can absolutely find some great bottles for $30 and under that will have you coming back for a second pour.