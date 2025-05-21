The Top Signs Emeril Lagasse Looks For In A Quality Restaurant
Dining out can get really pricy, so it's disappointing when a restaurant is average or subpar. But what determines a worthwhile restaurant? Celebrity chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Travel + Leisure, saying it comes down to three thing for him: "The bread service, the bathrooms, and the soup. If they're putting love into those things, you're likely going to have a great experience."
The Portuguese-American chef famous for his New Orleans-inspired cooking certainly learned a thing or two about restaurants since launching his flagship, Emeril's, in 1990. As such, it feels safe to say that his opinion on the topic holds some weight. Lagasse can't be the only one to take note of such things; in regards to the mention of a restaurant's bread service, we'd bet fellow cookbook author James Beard would've agreed with him seeing that the food critic has previously declared his passion for a great piece of bread. Smaller details, such as the bread, mark the difference between a decent restaurant and a spot you return to again and again.
Why small details make a restaurant worth the money
From Michelin-starred-restaurants to hidden foodie gems, the devil's in the details. While the bread, soup, and bathrooms may not be the first things that come to mind when considering a restaurant, the quality of each is important to the dining out experience. It's a bad start to your meal if you hit an Italian eatery and the bread that comes before your entrée is cold or slightly stale, but biting into a warm, fluffy piece of bread that you can't get at home is unbelievably satisfying. One of life's little joys, the bread matters because scientists think humans are hard-wired to love carbs.
Meanwhile, it's pretty clear why nice bathrooms at a restaurant are key. They should be super clean at the very least, but ideally as attractive and inviting as the rest of the space. Other smaller details that can take a restaurant to the next level range from the lighting (ideally soft and warm) to the size of the menu, which should be on the smaller side so diners don't get overwhelmed. Another acclaimed restauranteur, American Bar's Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, has also shared that an enthusiastic server whose excited to welcome you in and discuss the menu elevates the quality of the eating out experience. Whether a restaurant is busy can effect the ambiance, too. Dining somewhere with next to no people can feel awkward and make customers wonder why it's so empty.