The Top Signs Emeril Lagasse Looks For In A Quality Restaurant

From Michelin-starred-restaurants to hidden foodie gems, the devil's in the details. While the bread, soup, and bathrooms may not be the first things that come to mind when considering a restaurant, the quality of each is important to the dining out experience. It's a bad start to your meal if you hit an Italian eatery and the bread that comes before your entrée is cold or slightly stale, but biting into a warm, fluffy piece of bread that you can't get at home is unbelievably satisfying. One of life's little joys, the bread matters because scientists think humans are hard-wired to love carbs.

Meanwhile, it's pretty clear why nice bathrooms at a restaurant are key. They should be super clean at the very least, but ideally as attractive and inviting as the rest of the space. Other smaller details that can take a restaurant to the next level range from the lighting (ideally soft and warm) to the size of the menu, which should be on the smaller side so diners don't get overwhelmed. Another acclaimed restauranteur, American Bar's Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, has also shared that an enthusiastic server whose excited to welcome you in and discuss the menu elevates the quality of the eating out experience. Whether a restaurant is busy can effect the ambiance, too. Dining somewhere with next to no people can feel awkward and make customers wonder why it's so empty.