Can You Order A Whopper During Breakfast At Burger King?

Depending on where you live, you might be able to order a Whopper in the app during breakfast hours. But, since the app varies by location depending on which Burger King you choose, the category might not be available. Some Reddit users, for example, have said there is a "Burgers for Breakfast" category in their app, while others with different locations don't have it. Other users have said you can order the Whopper in the app, but the promotion codes aren't designed to work until lunch hours, so keep that in mind.

The best option is to order the burger in-person at the counter, though you can also try stopping at the drive-thru. That Whopper's quarter-pound of beef has to be cooked fresh, though, so expect to experience a little more of a wait time than if you ordered breakfast. However, it's a great way to guarantee you get a fresh burger every time.