The Key To Getting A Free Burger From Burger King Has Been Sitting In Front Of You This Whole Time
Calling all Burger King devotees: There's a really easy way to get your hands on a free burger from BK. Whenever you go to order another quarter-pound beef Whopper or something from Burger King's best breakfast menu items, make sure to hold onto your receipt. Everything you need is on that thin strip of paper.
The receipt states exactly how to participate in a consumer feedback survey in exchange for free food. No matter your response, when you fill out the entire survey you receive a coupon code to redeem a free burger or sandwich the next time you hit the drive-thru. The My BK Experience website first prompts you for the restaurant number located at the top of your receipt, then asks you to enter a 16-digit survey code found on either the front or back of all Burger King receipts. From there, all that's left to do is answer the feedback questions to get a yummy treat.
More about the Burger King survey
It's important to note that the survey code from your recent purchase is only valid for a certain amount of time: The unique code on your receipt typically expires after 48 hours, so you can't use any old receipt you find laying around. There is also a limit on how long you can use the validation code you get after completing the survey, which is usually about 30 days.
The aim of the survey is to collect opinions on Burger King's food and service so it knows where it can improve. The questions ask you about your meal, the cleanliness of the restaurant, and the quality of the service you receive from the staff. You also rate your level of satisfaction. Once you've done the survey, simply jot down the coupon code your given on your previous receipt and take it into your nearest BK. You may be able to get a free Whopper, chicken sandwich, and more, though you do have to purchase at least a regular-size fry and drink to claim your free item. If you didn't know, there's also a way to make sure you get a fresh burger at Burger King.