The Old World Cooking Myth Bobby Flay Swears By For Perfect Octopus

For all but the most experienced or merely cavalier among us, octopus can be pretty tricky to make at home. Whether you're grilling, sauteing, or giving your mollusk the sous vide treatment, it always seems like there's some tip, trick, or incantation that needs to be performed totally separate from the main recipe. Even celebrity chef Bobby Flay has one and, unlike the inexpensive cut of steak he recommends for feeding a crowd (skirt steak), or the go-to secret ingredient that Flay keeps in his pantry (anchovies), this particular seafood solution is absent much apparent culinary common sense: He cooks his octopus with wine corks to supposedly stave off toughness.

"If I told you, you wouldn't believe it," Flay says in response to a viewer's question about how he prepares the protein in a Food Network Facebook Live video. "It might be an old Greek wives' tale, but I've been doing it for 20 years this way and my octopus is always tender," he says. "We save the wine corks and we put it in the braising liquid with the octopus, and they say there's an enzyme that makes it tender." Lest this come off as social media bluster, there are, indeed, Bobby Flay recipes in circulation that call for a handful of corks per octopus braise.