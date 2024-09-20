The Tortilla Red Flag To Watch Out For At A Mexican Restaurant

When deciding where to eat, there are usually several signs that indicate a bad restaurant that is worth avoiding. Of course, a low health department rating and worse reviews are glaring red flags. However, the menu itself often has some subtle clues that you should find somewhere else to grab a bite. For instance, if you can order sushi and a burger at the same spot, the kitchen may be trying to tackle too many types of cuisine to execute them well. But even restaurants that serve only one specific fare have unspoken standards of what should and shouldn't be on the menu. In terms of Mexican food, specifically, one such expectation has to do with tortillas.

Advertisement

It's certainly hard to beat a good Mexican restaurant. But depending on where you live, it can take a while to find one. Whether you judge based on how crispy and cheesy the chiles rellenos are or the array of fresh salsas, tortillas clearly indicate a Mexican eatery's quality. People who are particular about tortillas might pay attention to their texture or flavor. Similarly, serious burrito fanatics might form an unwavering opinion based on whether or not a flour tortilla is warmed before being folded. (It absolutely should be.) However, the biggest tortilla red flag to watch out for has to do with which ones are available — or, rather, which ones aren't. If the Mexican restaurant you're considering doesn't serve corn tortillas (in any color), you're best off finding another place to eat.

Advertisement