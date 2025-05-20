The Best Fruits And Veggies To Buy Pre-Cut To Save Time In The Kitchen

Sure, sometimes it's nice to have totally fresh, whole produce and go through the therapeutic process of cutting it exactly how you would like it as you prepare lunch, dinner, or a mid-morning snack. But in a world where we're often all-too-rushed, prep time tends to be one of our biggest enemies in actually consistently incorporating fruits and veggies into our daily diet. Because let's be honest: Coming home at the end of a long day and realizing that you truly don't know how to cut a whole pineapple like a pro might just drive any of us to give up on making a home-cooked meal altogether.

This is where pre-cut produce comes in — although sometimes a little less fresh, a little more expensive, and prone to getting that weird slime on it if you leave it in the fridge for too long, pre-cut produce is still produce and can be a wonderful time-saving asset. This is especially true for certain items that require specialized equipment to cut, are complicated to prepare, or simply take up a big chunk of your day that you don't have time for. So whether you or someone you live with has mobility issues that make it difficult to prepare produce, or you're simply in a season of life — raising young kids, working long hours, etc. — that necessitates time being saved, here's a roundup of five of the best fruits and veggies to buy pre-cut.