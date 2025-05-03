Making Homemade Corn Dogs Is A Breeze If You Use A Mason Jar

Picture a corn dog, and it will likely spark vibrant sensory memories of county fairs, ball games, and other equally festive events. The innovative battered frankfurter on a stick is an emblem of fun times and good vibes, practically asking to be hoisted into the air like Lady Liberty's torch. Corn dogs are also a little more complicated to make at home than they may seem — especially since they're served up so rapidly at a food stand. For starters, corn dogs are typically deep-fried, not pan-fried, so you might need extra equipment or room for an oversized pot before you get started. To make the preparation of the batter and coating the hot dogs easier, the secret trick is to twirl them in a Mason jar.

The union of corn and dog is the crucial move that combines these disparate halves into one whole titular foodstuff. But getting the batter to properly coat those sausages can be a messy endeavor, whether you're using store-bought pancake mix for a quicker corn dog hack or keeping it classic with a mostly cornmeal base. In either case, you'll pour the batter into a Mason jar, skewer the wieners, and dip to envelop them with one swift plunge. It's best to remove the coated corn dogs and set them immediately in hot frying oil, as the batter is almost impossible to keep evenly distributed on top of wax paper or a rack.