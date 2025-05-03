Making Homemade Corn Dogs Is A Breeze If You Use A Mason Jar
Picture a corn dog, and it will likely spark vibrant sensory memories of county fairs, ball games, and other equally festive events. The innovative battered frankfurter on a stick is an emblem of fun times and good vibes, practically asking to be hoisted into the air like Lady Liberty's torch. Corn dogs are also a little more complicated to make at home than they may seem — especially since they're served up so rapidly at a food stand. For starters, corn dogs are typically deep-fried, not pan-fried, so you might need extra equipment or room for an oversized pot before you get started. To make the preparation of the batter and coating the hot dogs easier, the secret trick is to twirl them in a Mason jar.
The union of corn and dog is the crucial move that combines these disparate halves into one whole titular foodstuff. But getting the batter to properly coat those sausages can be a messy endeavor, whether you're using store-bought pancake mix for a quicker corn dog hack or keeping it classic with a mostly cornmeal base. In either case, you'll pour the batter into a Mason jar, skewer the wieners, and dip to envelop them with one swift plunge. It's best to remove the coated corn dogs and set them immediately in hot frying oil, as the batter is almost impossible to keep evenly distributed on top of wax paper or a rack.
More Mason jar moves for better batter
How high you fill the Mason jar is key to keeping everything nice and tidy. Just like ice in a glass causes liquid to rise and thus seem more voluminous, the same goes for the addition of a hot dog to a jar of batter. A couple of inches of space on top should keep you safe from spills. You should also pat those puppies dry so that the batter sticks better to the surface; coating them in a quick dusting of flour also helps with this. Skipping these steps is one of the most common mistakes everyone makes when preparing corn dogs at home.
You'll also only be able to keep the batter at dip level for so long. Anyone who's ever reached the end of a cosmetic tube will already have an innate instinct and ability to successfully scrape the sides. For the uninitiated, once your batter starts running out, tip the jar to about a 90-degree angle. Give the hot dog a few swirls around the edges to coax out a couple of more corn dogs and extend the batch of these dough-wrapped delights.