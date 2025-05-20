Why McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Only Comes With A Half-Slice Of Cheese

The Filet-O-Fish isn't the flashiest menu item at McDonald's. It doesn't have the double-decker style of a Big Mac and its buns are simple, unadorned by sesame seeds or a special eponymous sauce. But it's solid, simple, and delicious. Besides the plain bun, the sandwich consists of a mild-but-tasty fried pollock patty, a healthy helping of creamy tartar sauce, and a half-slice of cheese. But in that half-slice of cheese lies the humble mystique of the Filet-O-Fish. Every other sandwich on the McDonald's menu, if it includes cheese, has at least one whole piece. Why, then, did the chain's lone seafood offering get the short end of the slice?

According to the McDonald's website, it's a matter of fidelity: "We go by the same Filet-O-Fish recipe one of our franchisees came up with way back when in 1961." If you'd like a whole slice of cheese, the site suggests requesting extra cheese. However, like that half-slice of cheese, this answer might leave you wanting more. After all, if the half-slice came from the original recipe, why did it only include a half-slice? There must be more to the story, and there is: Franchise owner Lou Groen's original recipe didn't include cheese at all. So when was cheese added, and why only a half-slice?