The Absolute Best SodaStream Flavor That Passed Our Taste Test With Flying Colors

If you've joined in on the SodaStream revolution (yes, we're calling it that), you already know the ways it transforms how you drink water, not only adding bubbles but a whole range of flavors. So we couldn't have been more excited that Chowhound ranked 16 SodaStream flavors from worst to best, pulling in a panel of four thirsty adults and six thirsty kids in a rigorous blind tasting only to crown one very unexpected champion. That winner? Orange Mango.

With all its tropical goodness, Orange Mango even knocked out longtime favorites like Lemonade and Cola, proving that sometimes the less obvious choice impresses the most. It was a strong contender though, with a bright citrusy taste and a bright color to match. Not overwhelming in flavor either, our taste testers guessed it was mango and couldn't place the orange at first, which means it doesn't have that overly artificial orange taste that can be a bit sickly. It was actually praised for having a really balanced sweetness.

At the opposite end of our ranking sat Diet Root Beer. While root beer came in high in our ranking of the best diet sodas, the SodaStream version didn't hit the mark, with one of our reviewers comparing its taste to what would happen if you mixed toothpaste with stevia. Not exactly what you want when considering your next refreshing drink, right?