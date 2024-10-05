Your Hot Dogs Deserve To Be Deep Fried

A traditional hot dog is known for its simplicity. This staple is nothing more than grilled hot dog meat placed into a fluffy bun and topped with add-ons as desired. The grill marks have become a classic design on a cooked dog, and no one is arguing that charring it on the grill doesn't build big flavor. But, surprisingly, that might not be the best way to cook a hot dog. You should try deep-frying it instead.

Hot dogs can be deep-fried just like chicken: Heat some oil to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then toss the hot dogs into the deep fryer to fully submerge them. You don't need to cook them for very long — they'll only take about a minute. Once the skin splits, you'll want to pull them out, otherwise any moisture inside the hot dog will be released, and you'll be left with a hot dog that's too dry. This type of deep-fried hot dog has roots in New Jersey and should not be confused with the battered and fried corn dog. The former requires no batter — just dunk the dog straight into some oil.