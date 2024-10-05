Your Hot Dogs Deserve To Be Deep Fried
A traditional hot dog is known for its simplicity. This staple is nothing more than grilled hot dog meat placed into a fluffy bun and topped with add-ons as desired. The grill marks have become a classic design on a cooked dog, and no one is arguing that charring it on the grill doesn't build big flavor. But, surprisingly, that might not be the best way to cook a hot dog. You should try deep-frying it instead.
Hot dogs can be deep-fried just like chicken: Heat some oil to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then toss the hot dogs into the deep fryer to fully submerge them. You don't need to cook them for very long — they'll only take about a minute. Once the skin splits, you'll want to pull them out, otherwise any moisture inside the hot dog will be released, and you'll be left with a hot dog that's too dry. This type of deep-fried hot dog has roots in New Jersey and should not be confused with the battered and fried corn dog. The former requires no batter — just dunk the dog straight into some oil.
Deep-fried hot dogs are a must-try
It's fine if you don't want to cook your hot dogs like this every time. Deep-fried foods aren't exactly known for their health benefits, and neither are hot dogs, but this cooking method is still worth trying at least once. If you don't have a deep fryer, you can always heat some oil in a deep pan. Beyond the classic deep-fry method, there are other ways to fry up hot dogs and maximize their flavor.
One Reddit user noted that, rather than frying them in oil, cooking them in a pan using leftover bacon grease is another way to get a similar texture — along with a ton of flavor — without breaking out the deep fryer or having to clean up a ton of oil. Another user suggested wrapping the hot dog in bacon before frying it, which was labeled a "whistle dog" and appears to be a variation of a kind first created at A&W Restaurant in Canada. The bottom line: Fried hot dogs are worth a try, even if it doesn't become the technique you use every time. The texture will be better than any hot dog you've ever had before — as long as you don't overcook them.