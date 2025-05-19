The Canned Seafood That Makes A Perfect Sandwich When You're Tired Of Tuna

Tuna salad sandwiches are pretty divisive. Some people can't get enough of these tangy, briny lunchtime staples, while others would rather eat just about anything else. If you're in the first camp but find yourself getting a little tired of the same old routine of stirring together tuna and pickle relish with mayo, changing up your choice of canned seafood may be just the shakeup you need to make your midday meal exciting again.

Since canned salmon is easy to upgrade, it's most people's choice when fishing around (pun intended) for a fresh take on seafood salad. However, there's another even more frequently overlooked canned seafood that amps up both the texture and flavor of this simple sandwich — canned shrimp. These teeny little shrimp taste just like their larger cousins with a similar bouncy, pleasant texture along with being a pretty easy one-to-one swap with tuna if you're craving something a little different. Draining them keeps this salad from becoming gloppy, but you can also rinse your canned shrimp to help them taste more like fresh.

Like tuna, shrimp blends beautifully with the creamy tanginess of mayonnaise, mustard's sharp undertones, and the bright astringency of both fresh and dried herbs — including dill, parsley, chives, and even roasted garlic. With these additions, one standard 6-ounce can generally makes two servings of shrimp salad that's best served on a sturdy roll or bun, since it's so dense and moist — think toasted brioche, a fresh croissant, or a crusty torpedo roll.