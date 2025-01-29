For Better Canned Shrimp Don't Skip This Step

It feels like there's a newfound respect for canned foods these days. Perhaps this is due to hunkering down during the Pandemic, or as a result of stretching budgets as grocery prices have increased dramatically since 2019. Whatever the reason, everyone seems to be on board, keeping cans in the pantry so they're always on hand for dinner. One option you may have seen stacked next to the more obvious suspects like tuna and salmon is canned tiny shrimp.

While canned shrimp will never replace its fresh, succulent counterpart, the tiny, brined crustaceans come in handy for garnishing salads or making shrimp dip for the big game. However, there's an important step some people might not even know about when adding canned shrimp to coleslaw or shrimp spread: rinsing. In fact, just as it's important to rinse canned beans before using them, the benefits you'll reap from rinsing canned shrimp will improve just about any dish you add them to.

It's worth noting not every canned item needs to be rinsed. Canned tuna, for example, which is generally packed in water or oil, doesn't taste better with rinsing (though one study found rinsing tuna for three minutes reduced its sodium content by 80%). But with shrimp, you're enhancing the natural shrimpy flavors, reducing sodium, and also removing the somewhat slimy brine that coats each little bite. Of course, if you like the brine solution, by all means include it.