We Crowned This Chewing Gum Brand The Best Thanks To Its Long-Lasting Flavor
The perfect piece of gum does exist, and it's a popular brand that you may not expect. Chowhound took the time to rank 14 popular chewing gum brands to find the best one. The final consensus was Orbit Peppermint, based on a number of factors. We tested the potency, consistency, and long-lasting flavor of the brands we tried. Orbit's peppermint flavor ranked in first place in all of these categories, making it the best brand to purchase if you're looking for long-lasting, fresh breath.
Finding the perfect chewing gum is harder than it seems. Many brands' offerings lose their taste too quickly due to the sweeteners and flavorings being digested. Just how long-lasting is Orbit Peppermint? In our test, the gum provided a perfect peppermint flavor that lasted for over 11 minutes, the longest out of all the brands we tried. It's small in size but not too small, and it delivers a refreshing taste. Most people want a gum that's going to guarantee fresh breath and Orbit will do just that.
What makes Orbit so special
All gum brands have the same purpose, but not all deliver it correctly. Brands will advertise for long-lasting flavor and fresh breath, but many will lose their taste after you've barely begun to chew. The worst gum brand we ranked was Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape, which wore out after roughly two minutes. Hubba Bubba was one of the first major chewing gum brands in the business, but unfortunately, the flavor has not become more long-lasting since its creation.
Orbit gum is consistent, refreshing, and enduring — everything you could need in a piece of gum. This doesn't mean other brands should be avoided, but if you're looking for a gum that's reliable, Orbit is the way to go. The ingredients of a piece of gum are actually quite simple, but a brand's use of flavorings can make all the difference. The base ingredients of gum include resin, wax, and elastomers combined with a number of artificial sweeteners for flavor. Orbit not only masters the flavor, but they even rank No. 1 for a clean mouth by dentists. The American Dental Association recommends chewing this confection 20 minutes after eating to promote saliva flow. Not only does Orbit taste great, but dentists are even encouraging it? Talk about a gum worth chewing on.