The perfect piece of gum does exist, and it's a popular brand that you may not expect. Chowhound took the time to rank 14 popular chewing gum brands to find the best one. The final consensus was Orbit Peppermint, based on a number of factors. We tested the potency, consistency, and long-lasting flavor of the brands we tried. Orbit's peppermint flavor ranked in first place in all of these categories, making it the best brand to purchase if you're looking for long-lasting, fresh breath.

Finding the perfect chewing gum is harder than it seems. Many brands' offerings lose their taste too quickly due to the sweeteners and flavorings being digested. Just how long-lasting is Orbit Peppermint? In our test, the gum provided a perfect peppermint flavor that lasted for over 11 minutes, the longest out of all the brands we tried. It's small in size but not too small, and it delivers a refreshing taste. Most people want a gum that's going to guarantee fresh breath and Orbit will do just that.