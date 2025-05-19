This Gas Station In Georgia Serves Up Some Of The South's Best Biscuits

While many may frown upon the idea of eating food from a gas station, you should never underestimate just how good gas station food can be. There are gas stations that sell fresh Texas BBQ (any big Buc-ee's fans?) and regional gas stations that sell frozen yogurt. You just have to know where to look.

If you're ever driving through Georgia, there's one gas station in particular worth checking out. At a Marathon gas station in Monroe, there's a biscuit shop tucked away inside known as Felicia's Kitchen, formerly called Felicia's Snack Shack. For years, this place has been recognized by hungry locals as one of the best spots to go for freshly made Southern-style biscuits.

The biscuits are fluffy and delicious and the perfect base of a Southern breakfast, often served smothered in sausage gravy or with a slice of country ham or fried bologna. Today, the biscuits are still made by hand every day for hungry locals, truck drivers, and folks just passing through.