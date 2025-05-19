This Gas Station In Georgia Serves Up Some Of The South's Best Biscuits
While many may frown upon the idea of eating food from a gas station, you should never underestimate just how good gas station food can be. There are gas stations that sell fresh Texas BBQ (any big Buc-ee's fans?) and regional gas stations that sell frozen yogurt. You just have to know where to look.
If you're ever driving through Georgia, there's one gas station in particular worth checking out. At a Marathon gas station in Monroe, there's a biscuit shop tucked away inside known as Felicia's Kitchen, formerly called Felicia's Snack Shack. For years, this place has been recognized by hungry locals as one of the best spots to go for freshly made Southern-style biscuits.
The biscuits are fluffy and delicious and the perfect base of a Southern breakfast, often served smothered in sausage gravy or with a slice of country ham or fried bologna. Today, the biscuits are still made by hand every day for hungry locals, truck drivers, and folks just passing through.
What makes the biscuits at Felicia's Kitchen special
The reason why this gas station has such delicious biscuits can all be attributed to one woman. Felicia Doster, which Felicia's Kitchen is named after, has been making biscuits and operating this business since 2009. Each day, she starts preparing biscuits at 4:30 a.m. in large batches, sometimes making and selling several hundred biscuits in just one day. She's enlisted the help of her daughter as well; together, the two of them keep their family biscuit business legacy going.
These biscuits, which are not to be confused with British scones, are the epitome of Southern deliciousness. They are warm, flaky, and brushed with butter. The biscuits are sold on their own or as a sandwich with split-pork sausages, tenderloin, or bacon, egg, and cheese stuffed in the middle. They're also often included in the daily lunch special. It is exactly the perfect kind of comfort food snack for the road or a lunch break, regardless of who you are, where you're coming from, and where you're going.