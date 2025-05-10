The Froyo Trend Is Alive And Well At This Regional Gas Station Chain

Since it was first created in the 1970s, frozen yogurt, aka froyo, has had its ups and downs as a trend, but even if it might not be the hottest (or coldest?) current sensation, there are enough lifelong fans keeping froyo bastions in business. One such source is RaceTrac, a chain of gas stations and convenience stores that stretches from east Texas to Florida and up to North Carolina.

RaceTrac boasts nearly 600 locations across the Southeastern United States, and while many of them offer froyo, it may not be available in every store. Dubbed Swirl World, RaceTrac's self-serve frozen yogurt offerings are more elaborate than you might expect. Depending upon the location, froyo fans can expect the usual suspects such as chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, but you can also find flavors like mint chocolate chip, birthday cake, cookies and cream, frosted sugar cookie, butter pecan, and cheesecake. RaceTrac also offers a toppings bar, replete with a sneeze guard, with an array of sweet treats ranging from M&Ms and brownie bites to rainbow sprinkles, chocolate-covered pretzels, and gummy worms — all sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.