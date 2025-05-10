The Froyo Trend Is Alive And Well At This Regional Gas Station Chain
Since it was first created in the 1970s, frozen yogurt, aka froyo, has had its ups and downs as a trend, but even if it might not be the hottest (or coldest?) current sensation, there are enough lifelong fans keeping froyo bastions in business. One such source is RaceTrac, a chain of gas stations and convenience stores that stretches from east Texas to Florida and up to North Carolina.
RaceTrac boasts nearly 600 locations across the Southeastern United States, and while many of them offer froyo, it may not be available in every store. Dubbed Swirl World, RaceTrac's self-serve frozen yogurt offerings are more elaborate than you might expect. Depending upon the location, froyo fans can expect the usual suspects such as chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, but you can also find flavors like mint chocolate chip, birthday cake, cookies and cream, frosted sugar cookie, butter pecan, and cheesecake. RaceTrac also offers a toppings bar, replete with a sneeze guard, with an array of sweet treats ranging from M&Ms and brownie bites to rainbow sprinkles, chocolate-covered pretzels, and gummy worms — all sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.
The rise and fall of froyo trends
Although the facts of its origin are hotly debated, we do know that froyo was invented in New England by a company called HP Hood & Sons. The low-fat dessert option, different in ingredients than frozen custards, was already becoming a big hit by the time Everything Yogurt launched the first chain in New York. Super-restrictive diet fads in the 1980s were a driving force behind the success of tangy, low-fat froyo, but later was also its downfall, as people realized the health impacts of sugar and the massive calorie count of all of those incredible toppings — regardless of which gave buyers the most bang for their buck.
Making frozen yogurt at home with three easy ingredients is a cinch, but there's just something so delightful about going out and serving yourself a thick swirl from a machine. If you happen to live in the Southeastern part of the country, head to a RaceTrac where you can mix and match, say strawberry with cheesecake or chocolate birthday cake, or play it safe with a small cup of vanilla — just don't forget the toppings!