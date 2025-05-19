Martha Washington's Old-School Cake Required 40 Eggs And A Shocking Amount Of Butter

Presidents and first ladies crave sweets from time to time, just like the rest of us. Thomas Jefferson enjoyed a scoop of ice cream, Calvin Coolidge liked apple pie topped with pork, and Jackie Kennedy had a penchant for the elegant strawberries Romanoff. But the original first lady, Martha Washington, was fond of an old-school dessert no one makes anymore. During yearly Christmas celebrations, Washington arranged for enslaved people to make what was known at the time as a great cake, a type of fruited cake.

While there are a few different versions of her recipe, the one recorded by her granddaughter, Martha Parke Custis (on file with the George Washington Presidential Library) might give you pause based on the ingredients. It called for 40 eggs, which is over three dozen. It's a lot, and with the cost of eggs being what they are, that's probably reason enough not to replicate it. But if you'd like to try, you'd better have a Costco membership. It also included 4 pounds each of butter and sugar, 5 pounds of flour, and fruit (and lots of it). To spice it up, this great cake recipe requires mace and nutmeg along with brandy and wine. But on the bonus side, it probably pairs well with George Washington's favorite cocktail, the cherry bounce.