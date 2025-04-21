The All-American Dessert President Calvin Coolidge Topped With Pork

Although the President of the United States is often viewed as a person of stature and power, the truth is they are still human beings, and love something tasty to eat. There's a well-documented list of restaurants frequented by U.S. Presidents; some historians have even gone as far as to document some of the cocktails that presidents loved most. These fun facts have served as both a fascinating and sometimes odd aspect of American history.

One of Calvin Coolidge's favorite desserts tends to fall in the latter category. Known simply as "pork apple pie," the dessert is quite literal to its name; it is a standard apple pie with pork added, specifically salted pork. Evidently it was a childhood favorite of his, as the former president was quoted saying he "never ate anything as good as his mother's pork apple pie" in "The Presidents' Cookbook" by Poppy Cannon and Patricia Brooks.

Coolidge might have loved the pie, but some are on the fence about his specific recipe. Some that tried his recipe said that while the apple pie itself was amazing, the addition of the pork needed tweaking and that perhaps candied bacon would be better than salted pork. Nonetheless, Coolidge's love of the pie was so strong and well-known that it has gone down as one of the all-time favorite desserts loved by U.S. Presidents.