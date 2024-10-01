How The Digital Kiosks At Fast Food Restaurants Make You Spend More

Fast food restaurants are going all-in on self-service kiosks to increase efficiency and improve customer service. Or, at least, that's what the PR says. Unfortunately, while easy to use, these digital kiosks have a major downside for customers: They lead people to spend more than they usually would.

Advertisement

Just as grocery stores put dairy in the back to encourage people to spend more time (and hopefully money) shopping, self-service kiosks at fast food restaurants are set up to promote products. These tools allow chains to upsell you without relying on a human to try and convince you to buy more stuff. Typically, when you use a self-service kiosk, putting in your order will quickly be met with additional screens asking if you want more items or to upgrade to larger sizes. Say you try to order a hamburger; well, of course, you'll want fries with that, right? So, a pop-up appears asking if you want to add them. Oh, wait! What about a drink? You can add a drink for only a little extra, so why not? These seemingly innocuous prompts are partly how self-service kiosks prompt people to spend 10 to 20% more on average when ordering.

Advertisement

Moreover, kiosks can be programmed to push premium, more expensive items and limited-time deals that encourage additional purchases. Membership programs like Panera's Unlimited Sip Club, which costs members $14.99 per month (up from $10.99 in 2022), can also play a role by personalizing user experiences through loyalty points and subscriptions.