11 Fruits To Incorporate Into Your Next Home-Brewed Beer

When the weather turns warm, our drink cravings turn to beer. Not only is it typically lighter and easier drinking than serious wines or cocktails, it seems to be a perfect complement for summery cookout foods such as burgers and grilled fresh seafood. And if you're year-round beer lover who keeps up with all the latest craft beer trends, you've probably noticed a proliferation of brews flavored with fruit. This practice isn't new –- drinkers have enjoyed a squirt of lime with their Mexican lagers seemingly since forever, and many traditional beer varieties, such as Belgian kriek, have always featured fruit. But it's been fun to see so many new varieties popping up on American shelves.

If you're a homebrewer as well as a beer nerd, you may want to make your own fruit-flavored beer. The safest option would be to follow a proven recipe –- maybe one used successfully by one of your brewing buddies. If you're feeling creative, however, you can experiment by adding the fruit of your choice to a favorite beer base. This can definitely work, but there are right and wrong ways to do it, depending on the flavor profile you're shooting for. To give you some inspiration for your fruit choices –- and helpful hints to ensure a flavorful brew –- we've enlisted four experts: Benny Farber, co-founder, Benny Boy Brewing, Austin LaBrune, brewer at WeldWorks Brewing Company, Dave Reese, master cicerone, brewmaster and founder of Fly Llama Brewing, and Jordan Childs, co-founder of Mash Gang.