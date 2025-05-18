Up Your Breakfast Sandwich Game With This Tangy Cheese

Certain breakfast sandwiches are classics because they pack their ingredients in so perfectly that they just haven't left any room for ubiquitous improvement. The iconic bacon, egg, and cheese, for example, has secured the brand recognition to reign supreme for generations. In its ideal form, the BEC will forevermore require American cheese to defend its ante meridiem dominion. But you might crave a break from even the best now and then, and you can give your bacon, egg, and cheese a boost of flavor by clearing the way for another dairy variety now and then.

Goat cheese is just the unexpected twist to upgrade BECs and other handheld morning meals from the everyday. While the standard American cheese is prized, in part, for its maximally melty quality and subsequent ability to coat other ingredients, goat cheese is already spreadable and warms to an even creamier consistency. While it has the mild tang of something like a plain yogurt, it is also neutral enough to balance all that bacon's satisfying grease, or cut through a breakfast sausage's own unique, salty, savory flavor profile, should you prefer a SEC.