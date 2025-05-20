Sun-Dried Tomatoes In Oil Are The Bread-Baking Secret Weapon You Never Knew You Needed

When you're in the mood for something warm and homemade, nothing beats a slice of delicious, easy-to-prepare quick bread. Made without yeast and instead, leavening agents like baking soda and baking powder, quick breads can accompany a variety of flavors ranging from chocolate banana to olive, cheese, and sun-dried tomato. As a matter of fact, besides serving as the tomato twist your mashed potatoes need, sun-dried tomatoes easily enhance the taste and texture of many savory snack breads.

Unlike raw or canned tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil have a highly concentrated tomato flavor coupled with a slightly acidic yet salty aftertaste. Given the fact that they're dried, sun-dried tomatoes are also quite chewy and enjoyable to eat. To make a simple yet savory quick bread featuring these flavorful foods, start by combining the base ingredients of your quick bread recipe.

Once butter has been cut into your dry mix of flour, baking powder, and salt, stir some chopped, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes into your batter before adding the remaining ingredients. Since sun-dried tomatoes have a pronounced flavor, do not exceed more than ⅓ cup for every loaf.

Luckily, you don't have to dry these jarred foods before using them in your go-to quick bread recipe. However, avoid adding excess oil from the jar itself; doing so can affect the final texture of your loaf. That being said, there are many ingredients you can pair with sun-dried tomatoes to make an ultra-flavorful quick bread.