Your French Fries Are Yearning For A Loaded Shrimp Scampi Twist

Loaded french fries aren't exactly a new snack. They're often loaded with cheese sauce and bacon, but with that mild potato flavor as the base, you can get as creative as you want — that's why you need to try whipping up some shrimp scampi fries.

Think of it like a spin on classic fish and chips. French fries and seafood have long been a likeable combination, but making your fries with garlicky, buttery shrimp gives you that traditional pairing in a seafood snack. The fry shape matters here because the scampi topping can get a bit messy; using thicker, steak-cut fries will help you get more scampi in one bite. Thinner, shoestring-style fries likely won't hold up well for this dish. You can also use waffle fries or curly fries — any shape that has substance to it. Make the fries as crispy as possible, too, because the scampi will cause them to soften pretty quickly. The most important element to the scampi topping is the shrimp, but you can get creative with how you season and flavor it to build your perfect dish.